CORRECTION – Bombardier Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date and time added:MONTREAL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on June 18, 2020 at 10:30 EDT in a virtual format due to the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Corporation previously announced in its 2020 Notice of Meeting that, subject to public health conditions and concerns, it would host a hybrid Meeting format, whereby registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders could attend and participate either in person or via a live webcast. However, given the continued risks associated with hosting gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has made the decisions to adopt a pure virtual format with no in-person participation.Bombardier therefore welcomes all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate to the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast available at https://web.lumiagm.com/122776078 . As usual, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and intervene during the live Meeting. Unregistered shareholders, guests and media will be able to watch the online Meeting via the live webcast available at the same link.Instructions to vote and participate in the online Meeting, including submitting questions to management and to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, will be available on the Corporation’s website here and on the online Meeting platform. Bombardier encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.Bombardier is a registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.For Information

Jessica McDonald

Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+1 514 861 9481

jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com



