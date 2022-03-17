CORRECTION – Galaxy A53 5G: Awesome Mobile Experiences Open to Everyone

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Samsung Canada, please note that in the Canadian Availability section, the product link was incorrect. The corrected release follows:

Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, expanding access to innovative Galaxy technology at an affordable price point. Fully loaded with AI camera experiences, an expansive and smooth display and two-day battery life1, Galaxy A53 5G is designed to power your every moment whether you are working, learning, creating or exploring. With 5G network access2, defense-grade security, seamless connectivity and an eco-conscious, stylish and slim design, Galaxy A53 5G delivers new ways to create, connect and thrive.

“We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact mobile technology can have on their lives,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “With the latest Galaxy A series release, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy’s advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value.”

Capture an Awesome Shot in Any Situation

Whether creating content or sharing it with friends, Galaxy A53 5G is packed with many of the powerful and fun features from the Galaxy S series for next-level camera experiences. Galaxy A53 5G’s quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology, paired with a high-resolution 32MP front camera for crisp and steady shots every time.

Fueled by a brand new 5nm processor, Galaxy A53 5G’s innovative AI-powered camera makes images look awesome – even in low light. Improved Night mode automatically synthesizes up to 12 images at once so night photos look bright with less noise. When shooting video in low-light environments, Galaxy A53 5G’s framerate automatically adjusts for bright, clear videos.

The enhanced Portrait mode captures impressive depth and subject outlines with dual cameras and powerful AI. Moments can also be amplified with Fun mode, delivering playful filters and effects that now work with the Ultra-wide lens. Plus, Photo Remaster breathes new life into old and low quality photos, and Object Eraser removes pesky photo bombers in the background.

Maximize Viewing Experiences

In the past, a sunny day could make it hard to see your smartphone’s screen, but with the intelligent algorithm on Galaxy A53 5G, you can view your favourite content in vivid detail – even outside. The expansive 6.5-inch3 Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for immersive viewing experiences. Plus, Galaxy A53 5G is now equipped with up to two-day battery4 life and 25W Super Fast Charging5 – so watching, streaming and more can last even longer.

Beautiful, Durable, Purposeful Design

Expertly crafted to be fashionable, functional, and sustainable, Galaxy A53 5G’s slim bezel and Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone to create a smooth, stylish look. Galaxy A53 5G also delivers enhanced durability thanks to Tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and IP676 water and dust resistance for added peace of mind.

Samsung has always challenged what’s possible with technology and will continue to rethink how best to use the planet’s resources. Announced in August 2021 with Galaxy for the Planet, Samsung is committed to delivering tangible environmental actions to help make the planet healthier by 2025. Building on sustainability efforts, Galaxy A53 5G removes the charger plug and has reduced packaging. Packaging also uses sustainably sourced paper, while the device itself leverages recycled post-consumer materials (PCM) for the side buttons and SIM card trays.

The Connected Galaxy Experience, Secure and at Your Fingertips

Secured by the defense-grade Samsung Knox, Galaxy A53 5G helps to ensure data and information stays protected. Secure Folder acts as an encrypted, digital safe for private photos, notes and apps, and Private Share7 allows users to control exactly who has access to files and for how long. Galaxy A53 5G also offers Samsung Wallet8, a convenient and protected place to safely store your favourite debit, credit and loyalty cards.

Galaxy A53 5G is also designed to work seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem, expanding audio options when connected to Galaxy Buds. Available on Galaxy Buds Pro and coming soon to Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live, users will be able to enjoy 360 Audio technology9 for immersive 3D sound. When it’s time to get productive, Link to Windows10 can connect Galaxy A53 5G to a Windows PC so you can copy and paste or transfer files with ease, and even answer calls or texts directly from your desktop.

Canadian Availability

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available for pre-order starting March 17, 2022 and for purchase starting April 1, 2022 at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and with major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada for $589.99 (our regular price).

For a stylish match to your Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds Live will soon be available in Onyx at samsung.com/ca and select retail partners across Canada.

Pre-Order Offer

Canadians who purchase Galaxy A53 5G online at Samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store location between March 17 and March 31, 2022, will receive Galaxy Buds Live as a gift with purchase.11

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track12.

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” in Léger’s Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Product Specifications* Galaxy A53 5G Display 6.5-inch* FHD+ Super AMOLED

120Hz Infinity-O Display *Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.3″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm, 189g Camera Rear (Ultra-Wide) 12 MP F2.2

(Main) 64 MP F1.8 OIS

(Depth) 5 MP F2.4

(Macro) 5 MP F2.4 Front 32 MP F2.2 Processor Octa-core (2.4GHz, 2GHz) Memory RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB*

MicroSD: Up to 1TB** *Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software.

**MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market. Battery 5,000mAh(typical)* *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. A typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,860mAh. Charging 25W Super Fast Charging* *Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super Fast Charging. For more information on your device, please visit www.samsung.com. OS Android 12

One UI 4.1* *Availability of One UI features, apps and services may vary depending on OS version and market. Security Samsung Knox Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth® v 5.1 *Requires optimal 5G network connection. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Virtual Proximity Sensing Water Resistance IP67* *IP67 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for use in beaches, pools or near soapy water. Safe against low water pressure only. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

* All functionality, features, specifications, and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns.

2 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

3 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.3″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole.

4 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns.

5 Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super Fast Charging. For more information on your device, please visit www.samsung.com.

6 Galaxy A53 5G is rated as IP67. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for use in beaches, pools or near soapy water. Safe against low water pressure only. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

7 Private Share features require both the sender and receiver to have Galaxy mobile devices with Android 9 or later and the Private Share app.

8 Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers.

9 360 Audio availability requires a software update via the Galaxy Wearable app starting from March 30, 2022.

10 Users must link their Samsung Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone App on PC and follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into the same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Samsung Galaxy devices. PC (Your Phone App) requires Windows 10 or above. Your Phone requires Samsung Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Some apps on phone screen may require subscription and Actual UI may be different.

11 Some conditions apply. Offer valid March 17th to March 31st, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you pre-order a Galaxy A53 Smartphone (SM-A536WZKAXAC – Reg. Price $589.99) and complete your purchase, you will receive one (1) free pair of Buds Live – Black (SM-R180NZKAXAC – Reg. Price $199.99). While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) free pair of Buds Live – Black, per eligible device, per customer. Products must be purchased at the same time and on the same receipt. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung. © 2021 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved.

12 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

