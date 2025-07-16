CORRECTION – Hundreds of Endangered Monkeys Arrive in Canada for Research Despite Public Health Risk

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued July 16, 2025 by The Animal Protection Party of Canada under the same headline, please note details surrounding the flight were incomplete. The corrected release follows:

The Animal Protection Party of Canada is sounding the alarm after a SkyTaxi flight carrying hundreds of endangered long-tailed macaques from Cambodia arrived in Canada early yesterday morning. These monkeys are destined for use in Canadian laboratories — a practice shrouded in secrecy and fraught with ethical and public health concerns.

The journey was long and grueling. The flight left Cambodia the morning of Monday, July 14 then landed over nine hours later in Katowice, Poland, where it stopped for more than six hours. It departed Katowice late into the night, eventually arriving in Montreal the morning of July 15, over eight hours later — leaving the monkeys confined to tiny wooden transport crates for well over 24 hours.

The macaques are imported under conditions that require handlers to wear personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, gowns, and face shields, due to the presumed presence of zoonotic diseases which can be transmitted to humans. These include Herpes B and other infectious diseases. Yet, despite this known risk, the Canadian government has stopped testing imported monkeys for Herpes B, stating: “Since animal infection and surveillance is not the Public Health Agency of Canada’s mandate, SP [the Special Pathogens Program of PHAC] will cease to perform animal testing for Herpes B virus effective May 1, 2024.” (Freedom of information release A-2024-000161, Public Health Agency of Canada)

“The public deserves to know why and how these monkeys are being imported into this country, and what risks are being assumed on their behalf,” said Bianca Del Bois, Director of Development and Communications, Animal Protection Party of Canada. “These monkeys are either wild caught, meaning they present an even greater disease risk, or are bred in facilities with questionable oversight. The lack of transparency and testing is dangerous not only for the animals but for people, too.”

The organization also points to a growing international scandal surrounding the illegal trafficking of wild-caught macaques falsely labeled as captive-bred. In 2022, U.S. authorities indicted Cambodian officials in connection with this smuggling scheme and stopped accepting imports from the country.

Canada, however, increased its imports from the country, despite a call by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretariat earlier this year that all member countries (including Canada) suspend trade in long-tailed macaques from Cambodia. In fact, since 2023, Canada has imported over 10,000 of the endangered monkeys from the country.

“These flights are happening under the radar and without public knowledge,” added Del Bois. “These are highly intelligent, social animals being torn from their natural environments or bred under cruel conditions, only to face suffering and death in laboratories. It’s time Canada put an end to this.”

The Animal Protection Party of Canada is calling for an immediate halt to the importation of Cambodian long-tailed macaques imports into Canada.

The public can learn more and act now on the Animal Protection Party of Canada’s long-tailed macaque campaign page: https://www.animalprotectionparty.ca/canadian-officials-willfully-ignoring-import-of-endangered-monkeys/ and sign the government e-petition at https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6537

About The Animal Protection Party of Canada: The Animal Protection Party of Canada is North America’s first federal political party dedicated to the protection of all animals and the environment. Its platform is rooted in the vision of a compassionate and sustainable future for all living beings, advocating for policies that prioritize environmental responsibility, social justice, and animal welfare. As Canada’s only true multi-issue party inclusive of all species, the Animal Protection Party recognizes that no societal structure can be fully addressed without considering all those affected by public policy.

Media Contact:

Bianca Del Bois

Director of Development & Communications, Animal Protection Party of Canada

416-462-9541 ext. 28

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/929daa40-91d0-4575-a4ae-3732f4f5f9c9



CBJ Newsmakers