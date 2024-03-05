CORRECTION – Sirios intersects 105.21 g/t Au over 1.0 m in the Eclipse area, Cheechoo property

MONTREAL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) please note that all mentions of “105.21 g/t Au over 1.0 m” and “105.2 g/t Au / 1.0 m“, including in the headline, the first bullet point and on Figure 1, should now read “105.21 g/t Au over 0.8 m” and “105.2 g/t Au / 0.8 m” respectively. The corrected release follows:

Sirios intersects 105.21 g/t Au over 0.8 m in the Eclipse area, Cheechoo property

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) is pleased to report partial results from the first two holes completed as part of the diamond drilling program targeting the high-grade Eclipse zone of the Cheechoo gold property.

Partial results of the first two drill holes

CH24-305: 105.21 g/t Au over 0.8 m , included in 14.16 g/t Au over 6.4 m , from 251.5 to 257.9 m

, included in , from 251.5 to 257.9 m CH24-306: 24.42 g/t Au over 1.0 m, included in 3.89 g/t Au over 7.0 m, from 312.3 to 319.3 m

These two holes intersected the Eclipse zone at the targeted depths, thus confirming its continuity at depth (figure 1).

Considering the positive progress of the current drilling program, Sirios’ management has decided to extend the campaign to 2,000 metres.

Figure 1: Inclined longitudinal section of the high-grade Eclipse gold zone

About the drilling program currently underway at Eclipse

The high-grade Eclipse area, located west of the main area of the Cheechoo gold deposit (Figure 2), is not included in the updated 2022 Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE), which outlined 1.4 Million Ounces of Gold (Indicated) and 500,000 Ounces of Gold (Inferred) (BBA, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Cheechoo Project, 20/07/2022). Sirios is currently conducting a drilling program aimed at including Eclipse in the next update of the MRE.

A detailed presentation about the Eclipse high-grade gold area is available via the link below:

www.sirios.com/eclipse

Figure 2: Location of the Eclipse area in the Cheechoo gold deposit

Drill hole CH24-305 was assayed from 230.5 to 280.0 m (end of hole) and hole CH24-306 was assayed from 285.4 to 337.0 m (end of hole). Results are pending for the remainder of the samples from these drill holes.

Analytical quality control

The drill core was described and sampled by Sirios staff at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The core was sawn into two halves, one sent to a certified commercial laboratory for analysis, and the other retained for future reference. Following a strict analytical quality assurance and control program, blanks and certified reference materials were integrated into the sampling sequence. Samples were assayed for gold, on approximately 500g of crushed material, with the Photon Assay™ method (PAAU02) at the MSALABS laboratory located in Val-d’Or. Samples with the presence of visible gold were assayed using the entire sample material with the Photon Assay™ method.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo, qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, 100% owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in Quebec, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The property’s latest resource update delineated, for an open pit model, indicated resources of 1.4 million ounces of gold contained in 46.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.94 g/t Au, as well as inferred resources of 500,000 ounces of gold contained in 21.1 million tonnes at a grade of 0.73 g/t Au (ref.: 12/06/2022 Press Release).

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

The estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards and was prepared by Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines. The effective date of the estimate is July 20, 2022. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

