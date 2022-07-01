Cotton Bikini Panties Canada – Frank And Oak Women’s Organic Underwear Collection Launch

Montreal, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, a Canadian sustainable clothing brand, is announcing its collection of women’s underwear. It includes a variety of essential undergarments, from hipster briefs and bikini panties to bralettes and plunge neck bras. Readers interested in browsing the collection can find it using this link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear.

Underwear from Frank And Oak features smooth elastic bands and a barely-there design that feels comfortable and avoids showing visible lines through clothing. The bras have no wires and no padding, just a natural look, comfortable feel, and plenty of support. Adjustable straps help them fit on different body types. This underwear collection features responsibly grown and sustainably harvested organic cotton, as well as TENCEL™ Modal, both plant based materials that are celebrated for their environmental friendliness. Not only is the underwear collection from Frank And Oak comfortable and thoughtfully designed,there are even a number of gorgeous colour options available across the collection, including several neutrals, honey yellow, dark red, and a soft Atlantic green.

Frank And Oak was established in Montreal in 2012, as an apparel brand with a mission that aligned with the latest generation of creatives and business makers. Now, it is a top brand and online retailer in Canada, and has been certified as a B Corp to emphasize its focus on creating value for all stakeholders, including the employees, the environment, and the community. As a company, Frank And Oak values acting with purpose, creating communities, inspiring innovation, and being authentic. Over the past 10 years, the brand has established itself as a leader in sustainable fashion, with years of commitment and research in materials science and sustainable processes coming together to create great fashion items and a positive impact on Canada and the entire planet. The company’s dedication to sustainability and positive community impact shows in many details across the company, from the design of its products to the way products are packed and the design of the physical stores and offices.

As previously announced, Frank And Oak is constantly seeking to improve its products and processes to have a better impact. The brand understands that, for a company to be truly sustainable, it needs to consider not just the design of products, but the impact of every system and process within the company, and has therefore taken utmost care not just with its products, but with the building of its physical spaces as well. Frank And Oak builds its offices and stores using recycled materials and creating minimal waste, with the help of local Canadian artisans. When picking furniture for these spaces, the brand finds locally sourced and upcycled options before considering other sources, and makes an effort to reuse as many things as it can when updating or otherwise modifying existing stores. With the knowledge that every neighbourhood and community is unique, Frank And Oak makes an effort to design its stores to work with the spirit of its location, with a goal of adding to the personality of the neighbourhood instead of taking away from it.

With sustainable practices, years of research into materials science, and a focus on creating a positive impact, Frank And Oak provides assurance to eco-minded customers that their purchases are good for the entire planet. From underwear to outerwear and everything in between, Frank And Oak produces quality clothing that’s been carefully and thoughtfully designed to be useful, comfortable, and sustainable. Many of its fabrics have been specially designed to have even more functionality, from quick drying or easy care garments to fabrics that are exceptional at protecting against the elements, be they water, wind, or simply cold weather, which is abundant in Canada. Visit the Frank And Oak website to learn more: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women.

