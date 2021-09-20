Coveo AI-Powered Search and Relevance Platform Exceeds Customer Expectations and Receives Exclusively 5-star Ratings on Salesforce AppExchange since 2013

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coveo , a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, is proud to share that in the last 8 years, 100% of Coveo reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange have received a 5-star rating.

Coveo enhances and extends the Salesforce ecosystem by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) together with content from virtually anywhere across the enterprise, helping to make every customer, employee and partner search interaction more valuable — from greater commerce engagement and conversion to improved self-service success and proficiency.

Coveo celebrates 8 years of partnership with Salesforce, with exclusive 5-star ratings on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Coveo supports hundreds of leading global brands across multiple clouds including Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, Sales Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Platform.

“Coveo has been instrumental in helping us work towards providing the optimal experience to our users. It makes it easy to bring together content from many sources and serve it up in one place. The integrated machine learning has allowed us to stay hands-off with tuning the search experience and the analytics make it easy to identify customer trends. Highly recommend!” – Kerri Rogers, Program Manager at Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG)

“Coveo is a very powerful tool that enables us to bring together many disparate resources into one place. It has enabled frictionless access to knowledge which means we can move faster, learn quicker and solve better.” – Chris Jones, Application Support Lead at Medallia

“I highly recommend this tool to improve customer and employee experiences by reducing the effort it takes to find a relevant answer to ever increasing complex questions.” – Laura Poertner, Director of Knowledge Services at F5 Networks

Elevating Customer 360 Journey

“Coveo elevates the Customer 360 journey by connecting multi-cloud and multiple industry experiences to help deliver better time to value, increased customer satisfaction and improved employee and customer retention across Service, Workplace and Commerce,” says Sawan Deshpande, GM of Service and Workplace at Coveo.

Coveo continues to strengthen its partnership with Salesforce with deeper technical integrations, joint customer success and new innovations.

Coveo Recently Announced New Salesforce Features:

Personalized Agent Full Search: a customizable full search page that adapts to each agent and provides a powerful search experience with advanced facets and personalization capabilities. This capability was built using Salesforce’s latest Lightning Web Runtime framework, making Coveo one of the first ISV partners to leverage LWR .

a customizable full search page that adapts to each agent and provides a powerful search experience with advanced facets and personalization capabilities. This capability was built using Salesforce’s latest Lightning Web Runtime framework, making Coveo one of the first ISV partners . New Slack connector: enables contact center agents to access Slack conversations and files as they search within Salesforce. This connector includes hybrid indexing, a rich dataset that opens new relevance capabilities, and users can choose which users or channels to index. Agents can now take advantage of case swarming conversations without leaving their workspace.

enables contact center agents to access Slack conversations and files as they search within Salesforce. This connector includes hybrid indexing, a rich dataset that opens new relevance capabilities, and users can choose which users or channels to index. Agents can now take advantage of case swarming conversations without leaving their workspace. Smart snippets: offers fast answers right within the search results, without the need to click into content

offers fast answers right within the search results, without the need to click into content Next gen case deflection: guides customers through case submission process and offers AI-powered recommendations for case classifications and case-solving content

Salesforce Uses Coveo

Salesforce is also a customer of Coveo and uses Coveo to power search, recommendations and personalizations using Coveo in nine different use cases both internally and externally. Salesforce uses Coveo’s AI capabilities to drive predictive personalized journeys and to connect the dots between interactions on different channels. Salesforce leverages the Coveo platform to power search for the AppExchange and uses Coveo’s machine learning suggestions on the Salesforce website, blog and training portal Trailhead where it recommends training courses and badges. Additionally, Coveo is used to power AskBlaze bots and Trailblazer help, as well as to support their contact center agents within Service Cloud, within Customer 360 app’s help, and across Tableau and Mulesoft.

Case Study Testimonials

Click here to hear how Hewlett Packard Enterprise innovates customer experiences with Coveo on their Salesforce Service Cloud.

Click here to hear how Coveo and how customers including Salesforce use our market-leading AI-powered relevance platform to drive relevance.

For more information visit www.coveo.com or check the Salesforce AppExchange listing

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences.

We provide solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners. Coveo is ranked #6 by Salesforce among their top 25 technology partners globally. Coveo has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines and named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog , and following Coveo on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Highwire PR for Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111



CBJ Newsmakers