Coveo AI-Powered Search & Recommendations for Salesforce now Enabled with AppExchange Chat   

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced it has embedded AppExchange Chat functionality within the Coveo AI-Powered Search & Recommendations listing on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with Coveo experts in real time and make better business decisions.

Now customers can get their questions answered directly by Coveo experts without even leaving the AppExchange listing .

Coveo AI-Powered Search & Recommendations for Salesforce

Coveo’s AppExchange integration fits every need regardless of business size, industry, or complexity. With over 50 pre-built connectors, you can access secure and shared content from anywhere, directly in Salesforce.

Personalized Communities: Engage community users with dynamic recommendations, intelligent search, and extend relevance into Einstein Bots to provide enhanced self-service.

Engage community users with dynamic recommendations, intelligent search, and extend relevance into Einstein Bots to provide enhanced self-service. Intelligent Service: Empower support agents by delivering proactive recommendations and powerful insights directly in the Service Console and based on the case-at-hand.

Empower support agents by delivering proactive recommendations and powerful insights directly in the Service Console and based on the case-at-hand. Contextual Sales: Accelerate sales rep productivity and understand the sales cycle journey with contextually relevant content recommendations and user actions insights for sales.

Accelerate sales rep productivity and understand the sales cycle journey with contextually relevant content recommendations and user actions insights for sales. Relevant Apps: Boost employee productivity by turning your app into the hub for all your enterprise knowledge, recommending only the most relevant information available.

Boost employee productivity by turning your app into the hub for all your enterprise knowledge, recommending only the most relevant information available. Smart B2B and B2B2C Commerce: Delight buyers and sellers with a personalized one-stop shop B2B or B2B2C Commerce experience, bridging the gap between your storefront and your self-service community.

Comments on the News

“Choosing the right solution for a specific business need is not always easy,” said Marie-Michèle Caron, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels at Coveo. “By combining our 5 star AppExchange Trusted Reviews with the ability to chat directly with our experts—customers can confidently make the right decision for them.”

“AppExchange has always brought partners and customers together—and now the addition of AppExchange Chat connects our ecosystem in real time,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “With this feature, customers can leverage Coveo’s expertise to accelerate their digital transformations with confidence.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

