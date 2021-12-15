Coveo Brings Seamless Search Integration to Adobe Experience Manager

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coveo Solutions Inc., (“ Coveo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced a deeper native integration with Adobe Experience Manager, the industry-leading combo for content and digital asset management. Poly, Synopsys, and VIZIO are just a few of the global brands benefiting from Coveo’s search and relevance solution for Adobe Experience Cloud.

Coveo for Adobe delivers AI-powered search that helps make it easier for digital leaders and developers to bring Google-like search experiences to Adobe-powered websites, intranets, online stores, and technical documentation. Coveo helps organizations quickly optimize their Experience Manager-powered sites with its robust, relevant from day one search. Additionally, it combines pre-packaged machine learning models for query suggestion, automatic re-ranking, dynamic faceting, question answering, and recommendations, alongside a new native connector for indexing content.

Key Features:

- Crawl and index Experience Manager content natively with a Coveo connector, with automatic indexing on publish and reindexing using AEM Workflows.

- Easily add Coveo Search to your Experience Manager component library or build a custom search UI with our headless toolkit and directly with the API.

- Optimize search with low and no-code tools for activating machine learning models and tuning result rankings, search terms, and query expressions.

- Manage search configuration changes with low and pro-code tools that make it simple to tune relevance and promote changes from sandbox to production.

“Coveo’s native integration delivers a powerful and seamless search experience and personalized recommendations for Adobe Experience Manager,” said Marie-Michele, SVP of Alliances at Coveo. “Together, we help to make content discovery faster and more relevant with the power of applied AI.”

“In today’s fast-moving digital economy, consumers expect every aspect of the digital experience to be intuitive and easy to use,” said Haresh Kumar, Director of Product Marketing, Adobe Experience Manager Sites at Adobe. “With the Coveo integration, brands can now leverage AI-powered search to guide customers to the most relevant information and surface the right answers at the right time.”

Adobe customers can try Coveo for free for 30 days, request a demo , or find Coveo in the Adobe Exchange Marketplace .

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for Ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog , and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Highwire PR

Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111



CBJ Newsmakers