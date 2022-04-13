Coveo Relevance 360 Virtual Event: Deliver profitable digital experiences with AI

Neil Hoyne, Author, Converted, Chief Measurement Strategist at Google and Jeff Harling, Head of Digital Support at Zoom Video Communications, headline 180 min master class on how to win more customers, keep more customers – and do it profitably.

SAN FRANCISCO and MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced the theme and guest speakers who will join Coveo’s C-Suite members at the 5th Relevance 360° virtual event.

Join digital experience leaders on May 12, 2022 at 11:00AM ET for 2.5 hours of exclusive and insightful content from some of the brightest minds in digital experience today.

Is this event for you?

If new challenges like inflation, rising prices, rising wages, heightened customer expectations, legacy systems and agile competitors are keeping you up at night. The answer is yes. You need a new approach that maximizes growth from every customer.

At Coveo Relevance 360°, that’s exactly what you’ll walk away with. Learn how to win more customers, keep more customers, increase their satisfaction… and do it profitably with AI.

In this edition of Coveo Relevance 360°, you’ll hear from 5 digital experience leaders. They’ll share how they’re maximizing profits by delivering outstanding experiences:

Neil Hoyne, author of recently released book Converted, and Chief Measurement Strategist at Google will join Nicolas Darveau-Garneau, Chief Growth Officer at Coveo and former Google Chief Evangelist to discuss – “How Top Ecommerce Companies Win” By Using Data and AI.

will join to discuss – “How Top Ecommerce Companies Win” By Using Data and AI. Jeff Harling, Head of Digital Support at Zoom Video Communications will join Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo for a talk about “Building Profitable Customer Relationships Through Relevance.”

will join for a talk about “Building Profitable Customer Relationships Through Relevance.” Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder and CTO at Coveo will discuss the “Coveo Relevance Cloud: The Road We’ve Traveled and the Way Ahead.”

will discuss the “Coveo Relevance Cloud: The Road We’ve Traveled and the Way Ahead.” Elaine Cobb, SVP, Customer Success at Coveo will be our host for the event.

Are you ready to deliver more profitable digital experiences with AI? Secure your spot at Relevance 360° now. For more information on event speakers and to sign up, visit: https://get.coveo.com/relevance360/

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

www.coveo.com

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Highwire PR

Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/101e4e2d-fe47-42d6-88ba-442c28f7b257



CBJ Newsmakers