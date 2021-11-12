Covering California: TAAT™ Ships Pallet Orders to New Distributors in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has shipped multiple pallets of TAAT™ to fill purchase orders from three California-based distributors, who each primarily serve retailers in the areas of Los Angeles (population 3.9 million), San Diego (population 1.4 million), and San Francisco (population 875,000). After successfully launching TAAT™ at retail in Ohio in Q4 2020, the Company began expanding its commercialization efforts across the United States through coordinated retail launches in new markets such as Illinois, Michigan, and Georgia, in addition to a U.S. e-commerce portal launched in February 2021 as announced in the Company’s February 12, 2021 press release. TAAT™ already has several points of sale across California (listed on the TryTAAT store locator), and the Company expects to add to this existing presence through the respective networks of its new distributors who have recently placed pallet orders for all three TAAT™ varieties.

As California is the second-largest mainland U.S. state by size and has the highest population of all U.S. states with over 39.5 million residents, the Company has determined that it must establish a robust network of distribution partners who have reach and influence in each of California’s several distinctive regions in order to build a significant market share for TAAT™ across the state. The average retail price for a pack of tobacco cigarettes in California is approximately USD $8.90, approximately 23% higher than the national average of USD $7.221. In addition to a statewide ban on flavoured tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes currently in the works2, a total of 71 localities in California have already prohibited the sale of all flavoured tobacco products3 including Los Angeles County; the largest county in the United States with over ten million residents4. Furthermore, several other California localities impose unique restrictions on tobacco product sales, such as Sonoma County which mandates a minimum sale price of USD $7.00 for a pack of cigarettes, and the city of San Francisco which caps the number of tobacco sales permits in each of the city’s 11 districts3.

The Company continues to make progress with its launch initiatives elsewhere in the United States, as well as internationally in markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Austria.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a845ca49-a396-4e63-8fff-84b8178edb20

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Launching TAAT™ in California is a significant milestone for us, as it is a unique market both in magnitude and in terms of the environment for tobacco category products such as ours. The sheer size of California’s population cannot be underestimated; more than 10% of the entire U.S. resides in California, and if it became part of the European Union it would be the fifth-largest member state with a population approximately equal to that of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece combined. Additionally, individual localities within California have taken some of the most aggressive approaches to regulating tobacco and nicotine products out of anywhere in the United States. For instance, in addition to its cap on tobacco sales licenses, in 2019 the city of San Francisco put an ordinance into effect banning the sale of e-cigarettes across the city; the first ban of its kind in the country5. This creates several opportunities for TAAT™ to gain market share among smokers aged 21+ throughout California, where we anticipate impressive initial results this quarter following the delivery of TAAT™ pallets fulfilling purchase orders made by distributors who service several of the state’s key markets.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in “Original”, “Smooth”, and “Menthol” varieties. TAAT™’s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with “Big Tobacco” pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco – The Global Market

