Cowan Insurance Group Appoints Doug Tweddle to Lead Not-For-Profit Commercial Business Practice

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cowan Insurance Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Tweddle to the position of Commercial Account Executive and Industry Leader, Not-For-Profit, effective November 12, 2019. In this position, Doug is accountable for multi-line sales solutions in the not-for-profit segment, with responsibility for ensuring that the total client experience reflects leading-edge, industry-tailored programs, customized to meet the unique needs of our clients. Based in our Vancouver, BC office, Doug’s responsibilities include developing and driving the business plan and strategic growth of the not-for-profit segment, as well as assisting others in servicing the sector. Doug brings with him over a decade of hands-on insurance experience and over 25 years of experience in sales, management, and direct marketing in retail and business-to-business sales industries. Passionate about his field of expertise, Doug is dedicated to building collaborative relationships with his colleagues and the clients he supports. He is enthusiastic about insurance and the role he plays in providing tangible client solutions.“The not-for-profit sector is one of Cowan Insurance Group’s key areas of specialization,” says Pam Derksen, Vice President, Operations and Product Development, Commercial Insurance at Cowan. “We’re excited to welcome someone with Doug’s not-for-profit expertise and experience aboard to work with our clients as they navigate the unique challenges facing this industry.” Doug holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta and has completed numerous management and sales-related courses and workshops. With extensive volunteering experience, Doug was elected to a two-year term as Chair, Food Banks Alberta Board of Directors in May 2019, before which he held the roles of Treasurer and First Vice Chair for four years.About Cowan Insurance GroupAs a prominent Canadian-owned and operated independent insurance brokerage and consulting operation, Cowan Insurance Group provides real value in insurance and risk management solutions to businesses, organizations and individuals. Approaching 500 employees and operating out of 12 locations across Canada, we partner with leading national and international insurance companies to advise on and create retirement, group benefits, disability management and international benefits programs for employee groups. We also offer wealth and asset management as well as financial and succession planning services to individuals and specialize in property, casualty and credit insurance. For additional information about Cowan Insurance Group, please visit www.cowangroup.ca.Contact Information:Bruce BorgundvaagDirector, Marketing, Communications & Digital StrategyCowan Insurance Group519-650-6365 ext.31614 or bruce.borgundvaag@cowangroup.ca

