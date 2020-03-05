Cowan Insurance Group Awarded Platinum Status by Canada’s Best Managed Companies for a Second Year

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cowan Insurance Group, a leading Canadian insurance brokerage and consulting firm, was recognized for the eighth consecutive year by the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, earning Platinum Club status, for a second straight year.

Now in its 27th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.Cowan has proven itself as a market leader in commercial and personal insurance, group benefits, and wealth management through its client-centric approach to doing business and commitment to innovation and excellence.“Best Managed Platinum Club winners are resilient. They have been consistent in successfully adapting to change throughout the years and overcoming economic challenges. These companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business,” said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors, in addition to special guest judges. 2020 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include a clear and concise strategy, and investment in resources and development with a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.“Attaining Platinum status for a second consecutive year is a testament to our employees who continually go the extra mile and deliver excellence,” said Heather McLachlin, President of Cowan Insurance Group. “We care about what you care about is more than simply our tagline, it’s how we do business. Our clients are at the centre of all that we do.”Winners will be recognized at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 1, 2020.The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.For more information, contact:

Bruce Borgundvaag

Director, Marketing, Communications & Digital Strategy

Cowan Insurance Group

Cambridge, ON

519-650-6363 ext. 31614

bruce.borgundvaag@cowangroup.ca

