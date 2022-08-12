CPABC: 265 CPA students excel in national exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 265 B.C. Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in May 2022. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.

Three B.C. students also made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the CFE. They are: Chris Pop, Warren Rossing, and Caleb Steegstra.

Here is the full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers.

“The outstanding level of knowledge and acumen that the 265 B.C. CPA students demonstrated in their CFE achievement will help them excel in any industry,” said Sheila Nelson, CPA, CA, chair of CPABC. “Attaining this success has been particularly challenging given the pandemic, and so this further demonstrates the tenacity and commitment to excellence of these individuals. On behalf of the CPABC Board of Directors and CPABC, I applaud and welcome them into the ranks of B.C.’s CPAs.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“On behalf of everyone at the CPA Western School of Business, I congratulate the 265 hard-working individuals from British Columbia who passed the CFE,” said CEO of the CPA Western School of Business, Yuen Ip, MBA, CPA, CMA, PMP. “I wish each of them the very best as they move into the next stages of their careers.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.



