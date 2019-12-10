CPABC and AFOA BC collaborate to build capacity in First Nations financial management and government administration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 5, 2019, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of British Columbia (AFOA BC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation (MOUC) to work together to strengthen First Nations program and service delivery through the enhancement of financial and management skills within Indigenous communities.

Both CPABC and AFOA BC believe that the key to building First Nations governance capacity and creating a better life for Canada’s First Nations’ peoples lies in developing capacity in financial management and government administration, as well as, in improving the skills of those responsible for the stewardship and management of First Nations resources.To facilitate creating greater capacity, both organizations will support and promote the attainment of Certified Aboriginal Financial Management designation, other First Nations certifications and designations, and/or the CPA designation. They will also work towards better identifying the number of Indigenous professionals currently working in the financial and accounting sector.Quotes:

Honourable Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Province of British Columbia

“Lasting reconciliation with First Nations in British Columbia is a key pillar of my Ministry’s mandate. Our government is a leader in making this a priority, being one of the first jurisdictions in the world to pass legislation that will put B.C. laws in line with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We applaud CPABC and AFOA BC for this meaningful, collaborative agreement that reinforces our provinces commitment to fully engage First Nations in B.C.’s economic future. It’s imperative that First Nations people have access to the skills necessary to pursue careers in financial management, and this new partnership is a crucial step in the positive direction.”Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, President and CEO of CPABC

“Part of our core mandate is to enhance the accessibility of the profession and serve all of society, including Indigenous peoples. We look forward to working with AFOA BC to enhance First Nations financial and management skills, which will ultimately strengthen First Nations program and service delivery. This agreement is an important milestone in strengthening CPABC’s partnership with AFOA BC.”Carol Reimer, Vice President of AFOA BC

“Support from Indigenous institutions is a critical component of self-determination for Indigenous peoples. Given the current agendas of both the federal and provincial governments, this is an important time for Indigenous institutional development to support what First Nations communities have been working to reclaim for generations. AFOA BC is pleased to be entering into this Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with CPABC and commits to continuing to deliver capacity support based on the needs of communities, as we have done for more than 20 years.”NOTE: A photo of the signing is available by request.About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.About Aboriginal Financial Officers of Association of BC (AFOA BC)

The Aboriginal Financial Officers Association is dedicated to helping Indigenous people better manage and govern their communities through enhanced financial and management practices. The Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of BC (AFOA BC) works with First Nations to offer training in the areas of financial management, human resources, and governance.Media Contact:

