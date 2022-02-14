CPABC honours nine Vancouver CPAs with fellowship designation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to honour nine Vancouver-based chartered professional accountants with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their for their outstanding professional achievements and contributions to their community. The nine honorees are:

Ryan Barrington-Foote, FCPA, FCA is the executive vice president of the Jim Pattison Group, leading finance professionals in 25 different operating companies. In his community, he has served as treasurer and finance committee chair with Praxis Spinal Cord Institute (PCI), a NPO that invests in spinal cord research (2010-2016).

Paul Challinor, FCPA, FCA is a retired partner at PwC Canada, having served as its financial services leader in B.C. for over 15 years. Active in his community, Challinor has contributed his expertise to the boards of First West and Central 1 credit unions, as well as with the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, Public Guardian and Trustee, and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. Challinor has also served as a CPABC board director, the chair of the organization’s Audit Committee, and is currently a member of its Investigation Committee.

Carol Chiang, FCPA, FCA is KPMG’s audit partner and leader of the firm’s not-for-profit practice in Greater Vancouver. A passionate volunteer, she is currently the Finance and Audit Committee chair with the Terry Fox Research Institute and has provided financial and strategic oversight as Minerva BC’s Finance Committee chair.

Michael Cinnamond, FCPA, FCA is the senior vice-president, finance and CFO at B2Gold Corp. Cinnamond has also made impressive contributions to the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (2001-present), leading a campaign that raised $2 million for the institute, and is now incoming president-elect. Active in his community, he gives back with Canuck Place Children’s Hospice as treasurer and Audit Committee chair.

Victor Giacomin, FCPA, FCA is the senior vice-president of finance and group treasurer of the Mark Anthony Group of Companies (MAG). Passionate about giving back to his community, he helps guide and administer MAG’s von Mandl Family Foundation’s community involvement, which supports numerous community organizations in Canada and the United States. In addition, Giacomin has also volunteered with the Down Syndrome Research Foundation, Pacific Autism Family Network, and the Michael Cuccione Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research.

Grant Lee, FCPA, FCA is the vice-president of taxation at HSBC Bank Canada. Also a gifted educator, Lee has taught tax with many post-secondary institutions and is an adjunct professor with UBC’s Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration. Since 2002, Lee has been volunteering with ACT 2 Child and Family Services, a charity serving those who have experienced trauma.

Benita Loughlin, FCPA, FCA is a partner at KPMG and leader of the firm’s global mobility services tax group. A pioneer in this field, she has resolved numerous complex cross-border issues, many for the first time, and established important precedents that are now followed nationwide. Loughlin has also brought her extensive skills to community organizations, including the Estate Planning Council of Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Matthew Murray, FCPA, FCMA is the senior vice-president and corporate controller at TELUS. Known for innovation, Matt led TELUS’ evolution of wireless subscriber reporting in 2019, established a COVID-19 financial response plan in 2020, and played a leadership role to simplify TELUS’s scorecard program. An active volunteer in the profession, Murray leads TELUS’ CPA pre-approved training program, and educates future business leaders as a guest lecturer with UBC Sauder. He also served as a board director with CPABC.

Ray Walia, FCPA, FCMA has had a tremendous positive impact on B.C.’s startup community by growing its ecosystem of peers, investors, and mentors. As the CEO of Launch Ventures, he has been instrumental in supporting entrepreneurs in B.C. to successfully launch their ventures and create jobs. And as CEO of Launch Academy, Walia has helped 300 startups grow to the seed funding or series A financing stages. Walia’s accomplishments were recognized in 2021 when he was named to Business in Vancouver’s BC500, which recognizes influential business leaders.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, President and CEO of CPABC

“We are pleased to honour these nine Vancouver-based CPAs with a fellowship designation. With their wide and impressive range of skills and experiences, they represent the very best of our profession. We are proud of their career accomplishments and of their tireless contributions to both their CPA profession and communities. They are truly deserving of this recognition.”

To learn about other award recipients of CPABC’s Member Recognition Program, visit: bccpa.ca.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Individual profiles and publication quality photos of the recipients are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 38,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.



CBJ Newsmakers