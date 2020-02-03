CPABC honours three Vancouver CPAs with Early Achievement Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doug Allan, CPA, CA, Alan Cosgrave, CPA, CGA, and Christopher Lythgo, CPA, CMA have been honoured with an Early Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). The Early Achievement Award recognizes CPAs who distinguish themselves early in their CPA career through professional achievement and volunteer service, with an emphasis on professional accomplishments.

Doug Allan, CPA, CA is the vice president, finance and operations with the Vancouver-based real estate development company Burrard Properties. Also a member of its board, he works closely with ownership in crafting Burrard’s strategic planning process. From 2013 to 2019, Allan served as treasurer with North Vancouver’s Polygon Gallery. As part of its $20 million new gallery development project, Allan sourced financing, implemented controls, modernized financial statements and reporting, and increased board engagement with financial matters. Allan began his career at EY, obtaining his designation in B.C. in 2011. His efforts towards enhancing EY’s client service model with knowledge-based tools were recognized in 2015 with the EY Canada Better Begins with You Award for exceptional client service, and in 2017, Doug was named to EY Canada’s Top Alumni Under 40.Alan Cosgrave, CPA, CGA, is a partner within MNP LLP’s Vancouver enterprise risk services (ERS) team. Cosgrave is recognized by clients and peers alike for his depth of knowledge and people-focused leadership. Cosgrave has significantly expanded MNP’s ERS service offerings in sectors including private enterprise and financial services, resulting in significant growth in both firm revenue and team size. In the community, Cosgrave volunteers with Big Brothers Vancouver as a mentor and role model. He is also a member of 100 Men Who Care, a charity supporting community organizations, and a board member and treasurer for the Ireland-Canada Chamber of Commerce Vancouver. Cosgrave obtained his designation in 2012 while working in Bermuda, via his legacy body in Nova Scotia.Christopher Lythgo, CPA, CMA is the vice president of advisory services for Western Canada and the North at the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). Hired by BDC’s advisory services practice in 2010 in a junior position, he became its regional director in 2017. Appointed to his current role in 2019, Lythgo now oversees advisory services’ marketplace operations and business development teams. In his community, Lythgo volunteers as secretary-treasurer on the Executive Committee with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s board of directors, as well as a board director with the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association. In 2017, Lythgo was named one of Business in Vancouver’s Forty under 40. He obtained his designation in B.C. in 2010.Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC:

“Doug, Alan, and Christopher have worked hard to make a difference in both the CPA profession and their businesses and communities. They are an inspiration to other young professionals in the community. We are thrilled to recognize these three CPAs’ outstanding achievements.”NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Individual profiles and publication quality photos of the recipients are available by request.About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.Media Contact:

Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications

604.488.2647

CBJ Newsmakers