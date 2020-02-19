CPABC named one of B.C.’s Top Employers in 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) has been recognized as one of the top employers in British Columbia for 2020.

“I am so pleased to announce that CPABC is one of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2020. I am extremely proud of this accomplishment, which we could not have done without the energy and dedication of our employees. Since the unification of the accounting profession and the establishment of our organization five years ago, we have worked hard to create a culture where every single person here at CPABC makes a difference,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC.As the training, governing, and regulatory body of over 37,000 chartered professional accountants and 5,000 CPA candidates and students, CPABC’s core mandate is to protect the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. To support the organization’s mandate, CPABC puts employees first and trusts that they act with integrity, support each other, and deliver results in the services of the public and of the profession.“The work of our employees in protecting the public makes a difference in the lives of British Columbians. We value and take pride in the judgment and contributions that each of them make,” noted Mathison. “Being named among the top employers with other well-recognized B.C. businesses and organizations is a true testament that we are on the right path as we continue to grow the organization.”Employers on the B.C. Top Employer’s list were evaluated and selected based on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.The complete list of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2020 can be found at canadastop100.com/bc .NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Photos are available by request.About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.For media inquiries, contact:

Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications

604.488.2647

CBJ Newsmakers