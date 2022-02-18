CPABC recognizes Jennifer Cudlipp and Edward Pereira for their volunteerism

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to present Jennifer Cudlipp, CPA, CGA and Edward Pereira, CPA, CGA with the Distinguished Service Award for their remarkable commitment and dedication to giving back to their communities.

Cudlipp is the chief operating officer at LifeLabs and a dedicated volunteer to public service. Through her volunteerism, she has greatly improved her community and the lives of those around her. Cudlipp served as board chair of Raincity Housing (2018-2021), and was compelled by its vision of a home for every person. She guided the charity through a complex time due to the rise of homelessness, coupled with the opioid crisis and COVID-19. Her contributions to the development of a renewed five-year strategic plan led to both significant growth and strengthened organizational infrastructure.

At the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) Foundation Cudlipp provided critical guidance for the investment strategy and giving program. At the United Way of the Lower Mainland her experience supported the successful merger that led to the United Way of BC. She is currently a board director with Life Sciences BC, leading public policy initiatives that have strengthened the sector.

Pereira is a principal consultant at Carmel Info-Risk, a cybersecurity consultancy. Pereira co-founded and helped grow the BC Aware Campaign, an annual conference that has been instrumental in raising cybersecurity and privacy awareness among B.C.’s government, business, and education sectors. This body of work eventually led to the Information Systems and Audit Controls Association’s (ISACA) Vancouver chapter earning an Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award from ISACA International in 2018. BC Aware Campaign evolved into the globally-focussed Vancouver International Privacy & Security Summit, and Pereira remains involved as a member of its industry advisory council. He is an active volunteer with the B.C. Government’s Provincial Security Advisory Council, where he co-developed the council’s mission and regularly shares key insights with other cyber leaders from across the province.

Pereira also volunteers his expertise by leading seminars with the CPABC Vancouver Chapter and Technology Forum and contributed to the new CPA Competency Map in 2021. Pereira also mentors CPAs, promoting alternate career paths in IT through his work at ISACA where he’s been a board volunteer since 2011, including as chapter president. In addition, Pereira has volunteered in youth soccer, including 10 years as coach, and 3 years as board member for Cliff Avenue United Football Club.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“The philanthropic work of volunteers like Jennifer and Edward makes a positive impact on communities and the lives of others. They are truly deserving of the Distinguished Services Award.”

