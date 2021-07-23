CPTAQ Renders Change in Preliminary Orientation

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Carbon”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has received a notification of a change in preliminary orientation from La Commission de Protection du territoire Agricole du Quebec (“CPTAQ”) . The decision allows for a further 30 day period for any interested parties to make written submissions.

In its decision rendered July 21, 2021, the CPTAQ indicated that it is prepared to authorize the exploration on 57.88 hectares of the Miller Project for a period of two years. The two year exploration period is intended to allow CCB the opportunity to gather additional information and resubmit its application. This preliminary orientation explicitly approves the reactivation of exploration work on the Miller Property. Accordingly, Canada Carbon will be moving forward with the additional drilling required to finalize the pit design.

In addition to satisfying CPTAQ requirements, the additional information to be obtained from the exploration program will enable Canada Carbon to gather the detailed data required by Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Environment as part of their review processes, and will form part of the Miller Project Feasibility Study.

