CR Capital Corp. Changes Name to Stone Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CR Capital Corp. (TSXV: CIT) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to “Stone Gold Inc.” (“Stone” or the “Company”). The name change has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and approved by the Company’s directors and shareholders, respectively.

It is expected that the Company’s shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name at the opening of trading on or about Monday, September 21, 2020 and under the new trading symbol “STG”. The new CUSIP No. for the Company is 86165T106.Brian Howlett, the President and CEO of the Company commented, “Management of the Company is very excited to begin the next phase of the Company’s evolution. We are focusing on our two main assets, the Mount Jamie North property in Red Lake and the Glenrock gold property in the Batchawana area which is on the eastern shores of Lake Superior. The Company has completed a drone mag survey of the Mount Jamie North property with results pending. Management has also applied for an Exploration Permit with the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Ontario to conduct diamond drilling on the Glenrock gold property.”The Company is also developing a new website and image that will be showcased in the coming weeks.For further information, please contact:Mr. Brian Howlett, CPA, CMA

President & CEO

CR Capital Corp.

Cell: 647-227-3035CR Capital Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of CR Capital. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe CR Capital’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that CR Capital or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to CR Capital, CR Capital provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, CR Capital’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration permit and results, potential mineralization, CR Capital’s portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the timing of the Transaction, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



