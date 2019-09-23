CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 95.30% of KAS BANK Securities committed – CACEIS declares Offer for KAS BANK unconditional

This is a joint press release by KAS BANK N.V. (“KAS BANK”) and CACEIS Bank S.A. (“CACEIS” or the “Offeror”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 16 paragraph 1 and 2 and Section 17 paragraph 1 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit Openbare Biedingen Wft) (the “Takeover Decree”) in connection with the recommended public offer by CACEIS for all listed issued depositary receipts of ordinary shares in the capital of KAS BANK (the “Depositary Receipts”) and all non-listed issued ordinary shares in the capital of KAS BANK which are not registered in the name of Stichting Administratiekantoor Aandelen KAS BANK (the “Ordinary Shares” and together with the Depositary Receipts, the “Securities”). Any offer is made only by means of the Offer Memorandum dated 26 July 2019 (the “Offer Memorandum”) approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the “AFM”) and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States or Canada or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum.