Cresval Announces Annual Filing Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, including the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for its financial year ended December 31, 2019.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) has enacted BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“BCI 51-515”).The Company will be relying on this extension period due to delays experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cresval will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCI 51-515 with respect to the following provisions:the requirement to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Financial Statements”) within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 4.2(b) of NI 51-102;the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”) for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 120 days of the Company’s financial year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; andthe requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements (the “Certificates” and together with the Financial Statements, the “Annual Filings”) pursuant to section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109.Section 4.2(b) [filing deadline for annual financial statements] National Instrument 51-102.The Company continues to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before June 14, 2020. In the interim, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the MIKE Property and the New Raven Property.For more information please visit www.cresval.com .ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS“Lee Ann Wolfin”Lee Ann Wolfin

President and Chief Executive OfficerForward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.

Telephone: (604) 682-3701

Email: info@cresval.com

