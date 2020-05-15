Cresval Provides Update on Extension to Annual Filing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) reports an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, including the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for its financial year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”).

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19.The Company continues to rely on the extension and expects to file the Annual Filings before the extension deadline required by the CSA and anticipates no further delays to future required filings. Until the Annual Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company continue to be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.There have been no material business developments since the date of the Company’s last news release dated April 17, 2020, which contained information regarding the filing extension.About Cresval:Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the MIKE Property and the New Raven Property.For more information please visit www.cresval.com .ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS“Lee Ann Wolfin”Lee Ann Wolfin

President and Chief Executive OfficerForward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management’s best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Lee Ann Wolfin, President

Telephone: (604) 682-3701

Email: info@cresval.com

