“Crisis is a time for action” – Skyline Group of Companies launches video highlighting Permanent Supportive Housing development in Guelph

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyline Group of Companies, a Guelph, Ontario-based asset acquisition, management, development, and investment firm, has released a video highlighting a 32-unit Permanent Supportive Housing development as a prime example of how government, community organizations, and private businesses can come together to help solve Canada’s homelessness crisis.

Federal, provincial, county, and city representatives celebrated the development’s groundbreaking earlier this year, along with the project’s partners, Kindle Communities, Skyline Group of Companies, and the Guelph Community Health Centre (Guelph CHC).

“Crisis is a time for action, and as rental housing providers, we at Skyline have a responsibility to respond to the current housing crisis we’re facing in Guelph and across the country,” said R. Jason Ashdown, Co-Founder & Chief Sustainability Officer, Skyline Group of Companies.

“Private businesses must team up with all levels of government, as well as community organizations, to step up and take ownership of the solution. This project not only provides an accessible housing option but also the wrap-around supports necessary to help residents lead fulsome and independent lives.”

Permanent Supportive Housing is an evidence-based and cost-effective solution for people who are chronically homeless because of long-term disabilities.

“Everyone deserves safe and secure housing. No matter who you are in the community, you deserve a chance to create a better future for yourself,” stated Lloyd Longfield, MP, Guelph, at the event. The federal government has contributed $2.6 million to the project through its National Housing Strategy.

Hon. Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced that the province would contribute an additional $3 million in funding to the project.

“Community and supportive housing is a critical component of our commitment to build 1.5 million new homes over the next 10 years, which will ensure that all Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable, have a home that meets their needs and budget,” said Minister Clark in a press release from the Ontario Government.

Hon. Michael A. Tibollo, Ontario’s Associate Minister of Mental Health & Addictions, was not in attendance but provided remarks on the development: “Stable and secure housing is a cornerstone of wellness. The Guelph-Wellington 2021 Everyone Counts report showed that mental health or addiction concerns were one of the top five factors identified by participants as contributing to their most recent loss of housing. Housing insecurity, mental health challenges, and addiction are interrelated, and by providing purpose-built living spaces with wrap-around supports, 10 Shelldale Crescent is helping to tackle each of these challenges in the Guelph-Wellington area.”

Multiple speakers emphasized their determination and optimism toward solving homelessness and housing insecurity in the city. Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie described the project as “just the beginning for Guelph – an example of how to house people safely and securely for the long term.” In a comment to the Wellington Advertiser, David Anderson, Chair of Wellington County’s Social Services Committee, added that the project is “a wonderful example of what can be achieved when all levels of government and community partners come together to address critical needs in communities.”

10 Shelldale Crescent is one of three projects within the local Home for Good campaign, launched in Spring 2022 by the Guelph-Wellington Poverty Elimination Task Force, Guelph Community Foundation, and United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin.

“Homelessness is a system failure, not an individual one—and it is closer to all of us than we think,” remarked Glenna Banda, Executive Director, United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin. “The Home for Good projects will provide homes for 72 people, reducing chronic homelessness in our city by 50 percent.”

10 Shelldale Crescent will include 32 independent units and common spaces for community-building. Residents will have 24/7 access to staff member support in the building as well as other services that meet their needs. Residents will be chosen from a list of individuals in Guelph who are in need of affordable housing and require support for a range of disabilities.

The building will be managed by Kindle communities with support from the Guelph Community Health Centre.

“The individuals who live here will no longer need to spend energy on where to sleep, where to eat, how to survive,” said Sheila Markle, former CEO, Kindle Communities. “This development takes support and partnership at all levels. Two years ago, it was seemingly a dream—and now we’re here.”

Land for the development was donated by Skyline Group of Companies. Skyline continues to provide ongoing expertise and resources toward bringing the development to fruition.

10 Shelldale Crescent is expected to welcome its first residents in 2023.

To learn more about this project, visit https://www.kindlecommunities.com/supportive-housing.

To learn more about the additional projects within the Home for Good Campaign, visit https://homeforgoodgw.ca/projects-and-partners.

About Kindle Communities

Kindle Communities has a mission to own and manage properties, reinvest in communities and support organizations that serve people in Guelph and Wellington. Kindle is an experienced developer that cares about building sustainable and community-driven spaces.

Kindle currently owns and manages the Shelldale Centre in Guelph’s Willow Road area.

About Skyline Group of Companies

Skyline Group of Companies (“Skyline”) is a fully integrated asset acquisition, management, development, and investment entity.

It is comprised of companies that provide services in real estate management and development, as well as clean energy management and development.

Skyline currently manages more than $7 billion across its real estate and clean energy platforms.

With more than 1,000 employees across Canada, Skyline works to provide safe, clean, and comfortable places for tenants to call home, great places to do business, sustainable solutions for a greener future, and an engaging experience for its investors.

View Skyline’s 20th Anniversary celebration video to see how Skyline is grounded in real estate, powered by people, and growing for the future.

For more information about Skyline Group of Companies, please visit SkylineGroupOfCompanies.ca.

