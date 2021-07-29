Cronos Group Launches Delicious New Dual-Flavor Cannabis Gummies

SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies offer adult consumers a bold and juicy new cannabis edible featuring great tasting dual flavors and dual colors

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), announces the launch of SOURZ by Spinach™, an exciting new line of cannabis gummies with bold and unique dual flavor combinations featuring proprietary flavor masking technology. SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies were developed by Cronos Group’s experienced team of professional chefs, food scientists, consumer packaged goods experts and cannabis leaders. The brand rose to the challenge of creating a cannabis gummy rooted in the principles of the confectionery category to deliver an unparalleled taste to adult consumers.

SOURZ by Spinach™ delivers bold fruit flavor in a distinctive “S” shaped gummy with a proprietary coating designed to provide a sour and sweet flavor profile, differentiating the product and elevating the consumer experience. Each package contains five gummies with 2 mg of THC in each gummy. SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies are designed to be shareable and easy to split with friends.

SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies are now available in the following flavors:

Peach Orange – (1:1 THC:CBD) 10 mg THC & 10 mg CBD per package

Blue Raspberry Watermelon (Indica) 10 mg THC & ≤ 0.1 mg CBD per package

Strawberry Mango (Sativa) 10 mg THC & ≤ 0.1 mg CBD per package



A new survey commissioned by Cronos Group was designed to better understand the habits of adult Canadian cannabis users and their consumption of cannabis edibles. Notable research findings showed that, of the respondents who reported consuming cannabis:

Almost half (46 percent) agreed cannabis gummies are their favourite form of edibles to consume, compared with chocolates (35 percent) and beverages (14 percent).

89 percent said gummies are amongst their top 3 favourite forms of edibles.

1 in 5 reported they are likely to consume edibles on a first date.

46 percent reported consuming edibles during the pandemic with 15 percent of respondents saying it was their first time trying cannabis.

More than a third (38 percent) said they would rather receive edible gummies than a bottle of wine as a gift.

“SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies are a game-changer in the growing edibles category and were developed through extensive research and consumer validation,” said Dr. Todd Abraham, Chief Innovation Officer, Cronos Group. “At Cronos Group, we’re committed to quality and breakthrough innovation. We know that taste is a barrier to entry in the edibles category, so we created a product that delivers a bold and delicious flavor experience. This product will be exciting for adult consumers who are familiar with cannabis edibles as well as those who are new to the category.”

With the current easing of pandemic restrictions, Canadians from coast to coast are finally enjoying a fun, highly anticipated summer and SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies are here to fuel summer fun with friends.

“At its core, SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies were designed to enhance the experiences people share with their friends,” said Jeff Jacobson, General Manager of Canada and Europe, Cronos Group. “As people take steps to safely return to normal life this summer, we wanted to help bring friends back together by helping them rediscover the things they love doing in good company. We’re excited for adult consumers to experience the delicious, bigger, bolder edible they’ve been waiting for.”

SOURZ by Spinach™ gummies are currently available in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit https://spinachcannabis.com/edibles.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three U.S. hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

About the Research

Released by Maru Public Opinion with a summary and the data tables posted to its digital site, the survey was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. This online survey of 3,023 randomly selected Canadian adults, aged 19 and older (1,168 of whom have reported consuming cannabis) was run from July 13 to July 15, 2021. A probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 1.6%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language), according to Canadian Census data, to make the sample representative of the Canadian adult population. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

