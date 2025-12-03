Crown Point Announces Management Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown Point Energy Inc. (TSX-V: CWV) (“Crown Point” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board“) has appointed Dr. Brian Moss as the Interim President and CEO of the Company. Brian has been a director of Crown Point since December 2017 and also served as a director from May 2012 to April 2015. In addition, Brian served as Crown Point’s President and CEO from November 2016 to February 2022. Brian will serve in these roles until the Board completes its search for a full-time replacement.

Crown Point also announces that Ms. Marisa Tormakh has resigned as the Company’s Vice-President, Finance and CFO to pursue other opportunities. Gordon Kettleson, Crown Point’s Chairman, said: “On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I would like to thank Marisa for her dedicated service to Crown Point.”

The Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Marcos Esteves to replace Ms. Tormakh as Crown Point’s Vice-President, Finance and CFO effective today. Since 2016, Marcos has invested in and owned and operated small oil service companies supporting drilling activities in the Vaca Muerta shale formation in Argentina. Marcos previously worked in various investment banking roles, including: as the Chief Financial Officer and the Managing Director of the Buenos Aires office of Deutsche Bank AG (2006 – 2016), where he led the overall financial strategy and operational performance for the Argentina office; and as the Vice-President, Sales & Trading of the Buenos Aires office of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (1997 – 2006), where he managed institutional fixed-income sales and trading activities for major corporate and sovereign clients. Marcos has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Tulane University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Crown Point

Crown Point is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point’s exploration and development activities are focused in four producing basins in Argentina, the Golfo San Jorge basin in the Provinces of Santa Cruz and Chubut, the Austral basin in the Province of Tierra del Fuego, and the Neuquén and Cuyo (or Cuyana) basins in the Province of Mendoza.

