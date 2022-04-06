Crown Ranks Among Canada’s Top 100 Small and Medium Employers

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crown has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Small and Medium Sized Employers of 2022 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. The company was chosen for putting its employees’ futures first with subsidies for ongoing employee education and training, enjoyable and fair work-life balance in a motivating work environment. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for over 99% of Canadian businesses and we are thrilled to be recognized as a top employer amongst some of Canada’s most innovative, enterprising and forward-thinking.

Now in its 8th year, Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers recognizes organizations with less than 500 employees offering the nation’s best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated by the editors at Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the Top 100 competition: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

“I’d like to share a sincere ‘thank you’ to our amazing team,” says Crown’s Managing Partner and CEO, Les Miller. “By bringing your commitment, your ideas, and your passion to Crown, each and every one of our team members plays an integral role in achieving our unified vision to create great workspaces for our tenants while adding value, every step of the way.”

Crown’s growth from five employees to over 140 over our twenty-plus year history is a testament to a dedicated team that continues to contribute to Crown’s success in unique and important ways. The company’s slogan, More than square footage began as a differentiator of our creative approach to office space in the commercial office market, but today it is engrained in our approach to work, personal development and the spirit of entrepreneurship in all that we do.

“It’s an honour to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers,” says Rainu Singh, Crown’s Manager, People and Culture. “An important part of Crown’s culture is providing a work experience that helps our team members build meaningful careers. This achievement affirms that we continue to work towards achieving this goal.” From seasonal corporate functions to team building events, Crown finds ways to bring our employees together to build a sense of team and create stronger bonds. Crown also supports multiple charities that give back to the communities in which we operate.

We are continually looking to grow our amazing team. If you’re interested in joining Team Crown, please visit https://www.crownrealtypartners.com/company/careers/.

