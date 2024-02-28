CSL Named One of Montreal’s Top Employers for Sixth Year in a Row

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on its recent acknowledgment as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, the CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in marine transportation, proudly announces its sixth consecutive year as one of Montreal’s Top Employers. This recognition highlights CSL’s dedication to cultivating a progressive workplace culture that prioritizes employee engagement, satisfaction, recognition, and professional growth.

“CSL sets itself apart through a strong emphasis on diversity, collaboration, and an ongoing commitment to the growth and development of both our vessel crews and office employees,” said Stéphanie Aubourg, CSL’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “In Montreal and in our operations around the world, we thrive on the synergy created by teamwork across regions, cultures, languages, generations and abilities. This multifaceted collaboration brings together a rich tapestry of perspectives and ideas, contributing to the overall success of our business.”

CSL is dedicated to the well-being and professional advancement of its employees, offering comprehensive health and wellness programs, flexible work arrangements, and ongoing training and development opportunities. With a strong focus on sustainability and active community engagement, CSL instills pride and purpose among its employees, fostering a passion for making a positive impact.

The company’s culture of innovation further positions employees at the forefront of industry developments, enabling them to work on cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are transforming the marine transportation industry.

“Our people play a critical role in our success, and we are devoted to establishing an inclusive, equitable, accessible, and safe workplace where they can thrive,” added Ms. Aubourg. “We are honoured to see our dedication to these values recognized through this Top Employer award.”

Montreal’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc., recognizing companies in the Montreal area that stand out among their industry peers by providing exceptional workplaces.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

