Cuba to become one of Sunwing’s Easy Entry Destinations as of November 15 with simplified travel requirements

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting November 15, 2021, it will be easier than ever for sun-seekers to head back to the Canadian favourite destination of Cuba with Sunwing. The tour operator has announced that the popular island will be deemed an Easy Entry Destination amid lifted entry restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers right in time for the holiday season. To ensure a frictionless experience, Sunwing is offering flights to Cuba from gateways across Canada in addition to zero change fees, free COVID-19 medical coverage and travel requirements made easy.

To make the process as seamless as possible, fully vaccinated travellers won’t need to provide a negative test or quarantine upon arrival in Cuba as of November 15. Passengers will need to provide proof of vaccination, complete the health form provided on board and show proof of COVID-19 insurance upon arrival. Unvaccinated passengers will still be required to provide a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before their flight departure, both to board their flight in Canada and to be allowed entry into Cuba.

“We resumed flights to Cuba last month and our customers are loving being back in this popular vacation destination,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “From the pristine beaches to the friendly people and beautiful resorts, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive reviews. We look forward to resuming our Cuba program in full force now that it’s easier than ever to visit the iconic destination, and we’re excited to be bringing even more Canadians back to its sunny shores this winter.”

Flights will be available from gateways across Canada including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Bagotville, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Saskatoon to the popular Cuban destinations of Varadero, Cayo Coco, Cayo Santa Maria and Holguin. The full flight schedule can be found at sunwing.ca. More routes and dates are expected to be added in the coming months based on growing customer demand and to align with when additional regional airports gaining clearance for international flight operations.

Customers looking to head south as the weather gets colder and spend the holidays in the tropics can choose from a range of Cuban resorts for every travel style including last-minute packages. Families planning a fun-filled escape will love Memories Flamenco Beach Resort in Cayo Coco, featuring fun-filled activities for everyone in the family. Couples seeking romance can stay at the adults only Sanctuary at Grand Memories Varadero, featuring exclusive resort areas just steps from one of Varadero’s world-famous beaches. Royalton Hicacos Resort & Spa is another popular choice for adults with a tranquil ambiance, sprawling pool with a waterfall and upgraded Diamond Club™ accommodation options.

To help make the return to Cuba as stress-free as possible, Sunwing is offering the ability for customers to change their plans anytime with no fees up to seven days prior to departure and free COVID-19 emergency medical coverage on most all inclusive packages, applicable on new bookings made between September 27 and December 6, 2021 for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

