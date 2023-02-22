Current Water Technologies Receives $645,300 in Sales of Automated Pumping Systems

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company” or “the Corporation“), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewaters and drinking water resources, provides a corporate update.

Since the start of January 2023, the Company has received purchase orders totalling $645,300 for custom designed and built, state-of-the-art automated storm water pumping stations to be installed in Western Canada.

Dr. Gene Shelp, Current Water’s CEO, said, “This year to date, our staff have assembled a robust pipeline of pending/highly probable projects. Consequently, we are optimistic that sales of custom pumping stations in 2023 will equal or exceed the strong positive sales figures achieved in 2022. The Company is committed to expanding our active sales markets in a manner that ensures incremental growth and sustainability.”

CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

The Company has granted of 2,000,000 incentive stock options to be issued on February 22nd, 2023 with 1,500,000 options going to 2 Directors. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05. The term of the options is for a period 10 years from the date of grant. The grants are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company currently has an outstanding capital of 212,275,038 common shares with 22,700,000 common shares reserved for issuance on the exercise of outstanding stock options.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

