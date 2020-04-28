CWTI Announces Postponement in Filing of Financial Statements

GUELPH, Ontario, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company”) announces that it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the related management’s discussion and analysis, as required by Part 4 and Part 5 of National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) by the filing deadline of April 29, 2020.

According to the Ontario Instrument 51-502: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, during the period from March 23, 2020 to ‎June 1, 2020, a person or ‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Ontario Instrument has an additional 45 ‎days from the deadline otherwise applicable ‎under Ontario securities laws to make the filing. CWTI expects to file the ‎Annual Documents by no later than the extended deadline of June 15, 2020.‎Until the ‎Company has filed the Annual Documents, members of the Company’s ‎management and other insiders will ‎observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles in ‎Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-‎to-File ‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in ‎Multiple Jurisdictions.‎The Company confirms that, other than disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material ‎business developments since the filing on November 29, 2019 of the Company’s latest ‎interim ‎financial reports for the period ended September 30, 2019‎.About Current Water Technologies Inc.Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated will operate as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President and CEOTel: (519) 836-6155

Fax: (519) 836-5683

E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com

