CWTI COMPLETES FIRST TRANCHE – $220,000

GUELPH, Ontario, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of the Private Placement announced March 06, 2020 and updated March 11, 2020. The Company has raised a total of $220,000 of the proposed $500,000.

In connection with this tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has paid no finder’s fees.The Company is continuing to raise capital at a price of $0.02 per unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share in the capital stock of the Company and a full share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), which is exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the date of closing. One purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share.The Private Placement is being made pursuant to the grant of a ‘discretionary waiver’ of the TSX Venture Exchange minimum $0.05 pricing requirement and is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Private Placement is expected to close March 31, 2020.In order to participate in the Private Placement, existing shareholders must notify the Company no later than 10:00am Eastern time on April 10th, 2020.About Current Water Technologies Inc.Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated will operate as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President and CEOTel: (519) 836-6155

Fax: (519) 836-5683

E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com

