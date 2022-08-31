Cybeart launches World’s First Lord of the Rings Gaming Chair

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cybeart, a Canadian manufacturer of premium gaming accessories, announced the world’s first Lord of the Rings chair on 25th August, 2022. In addition to Cybeart’s existing range of official licensed products, the upcoming product line will be a continuation of its ongoing partnership with Warner Bros.

“Lord of the Rings” gaming chair will be released just in time for the upcoming Amazon Prime release of The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power TV Series scheduled for September 2nd, 2022. In the past, Cybeart has launched many products based on DC Comics, Mortal Kombat, Harry Potter, Rick and Morty and so on.

“The nerd in me used to chant ‘One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them. One ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them,’ pretending that I am Sauron and can read the Black Speech. Fast forward a few years and I am creating an Official Licensed Lord Of The Rings Gaming Chair. Big thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery for their partnership, that allows me to turn my fandom into these amazing products.” said Krutik Patel, Founder and CEO of Cybeart Inc.

The design of the chair embodies arts of The One Ring, Andúril – The sword of King Aragorn, Black speech inscriptions and a silhouette of Frodo and the Fellowship trying to cross Caradhras mountain in a blizzard. The chair is a homage to the trilogy and a celebration of the upcoming Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power TV series. The chair is available on pre-orders in Canada and will be available soon in Middle East countries.

These chairs also come with unique features such as Cybeart’s supreme leather, cold cured foam seats, built-in lumbar support, 4D armrests, reclines 165°, tilts 30°, 75 mm PU padded wheel casters, and ADC #12 Aluminum wheel base.

Founded in Toronto, Canada and headed by the Founder and CEO, Krutik Patel, Cybeart is the gaming merchandise company whose mission is to provide premium gaming experiences with the highest quality products. Cybeart is a leading manufacturer of gaming chairs known for its licensed editions for fans.

Contact:

Krutik Patel

Phone: +1 647-705-0015

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers