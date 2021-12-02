Cyberscopic and jp.di Partnership Set to Launch

KITCHENER, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyberscopic , a trusted security operations centre with headquarters in Canada and Portugal, has partnered with jp.di of Portugal to provide services overseas.

Cybercrime is a growing threat in today’s digital world, be it through ransomware attacks, identity scams, or widespread phishing and hacking schemes. Information is one of the most valuable assets in any organization, and companies must invest in solutions that minimize any risk to its integrity as a way to ensure their business continuity.

While companies of all sizes face potentially significant financial and reputational hits from this menace, traditionally, only larger organizations had access to the expertise—and budget—needed to combat these threats.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Portugal can now join their ranks in obtaining affordable data and network protection. A partnership between Cyberscopic, a Canadian/Portuguese cybersecurity company with a global presence, and jp.di, the largest independent technology and services distributor in Portugal, have put security-in-a-box solutions within reach.

Henrique Reis, CEO of Cyberscopic, sees tremendous possibilities in this offering. “We are very excited about this partnership, as it gives SMEs the opportunity to enjoy world-class cybersecurity service. They’ll have access to a complete cybersecurity service that was previously available only to large organizations at a very high cost. This partnership provides IT companies and managed service providers with an integrated, simplified, and affordable cybersecurity services solution for their customers. We are confident that our partnership will contribute to a safer digital world.”

Bilingual services (English and Portuguese) are provided by a team of dedicated experts, and include an initial assessment, 24/7 monitoring, specialist resources, and follow-the-sun coverage—no waiting for someone else’s business hours to solve critical technology and security issues. The partnership provides an innovative security operations centre model, with a focus on data protection and information security. The service gets integrated into clients’ current technology, so it’s a straightforward process.

As Ricardo Ferreira, the General Director of jp.di, says, “Cybersecurity and data protection must be taken very seriously and cannot be seen as an issue that’s only addressed by large companies. With this partnership, we’ve taken another step in raising awareness about the need to invest in these areas. We’re also offering a service that helps others take the same approach used by our partners, especially those working in the SME segment.”

Together, Cyberscopic and jp.di now offer a simple and seamless solution at a reasonable cost.

About Cyberscopic

Cyberscopic provides security operations for the modern world. It was founded by cybersecurity experts who are focused on making the digital world safer by providing offensive and defensive security services. There’s nothing like Cyberscopic clarity to provide a realistic view of your company’s security posture. With offices in Canada, Portugal, Brazil, and Malaysia, Cyberscopic provides follow-the-sun coverage to clients around the globe.

About jp.di

Founded in 1989, jp.di has more than three decades of experience in distributing the most prestigious computer and electronics brands. As part of the JP group, jp.di has asserted itself as a preferred business partner through close relationships, specialized and personalized service, a broad portfolio of solutions, and an excellent level of service.

Press Contact

pr@cyberscopic.com

END

###

Related Images

Image 1: Cyberscopic Logo

Cyberscopic logo

Image 2

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers