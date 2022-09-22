D-BOX and Cinemark Strengthen Long-term Relationship with 36 New Auditoriums in 12 Theatres Across the USA

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, together with Cinemark Holdings Inc. (“Cinemark”), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, are pleased to announce a new agreement to install D-BOX haptic recliner seats in 12 additional locations (36 new auditoriums), increasing the total number of Cinemark auditoriums with D-BOX technology to nearly 300 throughout the United States. With these luxurious haptic recliners, D-BOX continues to enhance the entertainment experience, immersing people in the storyline by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with patented individual motion control in the seats.

“Cinemark is capitalizing on D-BOX’s record summer in terms of occupancy and the post-COVID growing trend amongst moviegoers who are seeking unparalleled premium entertainment experiences. Audiences are excited to return to the theatre and are willing to pay more for a premium and unique experience such as D-BOX. There’s something really different about the way you connect with the content and how you focus on the story when you’re in a D-BOX seat. This immersive haptic experience is captivating audiences everywhere,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “As a longstanding D-BOX partner, Cinemark understands what moviegoers are looking for and the advantage D-BOX brings to their premium offering.”

With the pandemic having reshaped many aspects of the theatrical experience, D-BOX has increased its presence, with these latest additions, to over 810 auditoriums located across the globe.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

ABOUT CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the industry-leading exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD – the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stéphane Vidal

Vice President, Product and Brand

514 826-1903

[email protected] David Montpetit

Chief Financial Officer

450 999-3216

[email protected] CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.:

Caitlin Piper

(972) 665-1418

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers