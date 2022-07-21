D-BOX offers haptic immersive sim racing entertainment at the Grand Prix de France

LE CASTELLET, France and MONTREAL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and the GIP Grand Prix de France – Le Castellet (“Grand Prix de France”), are pleased to announce a unique collaboration for the Formula 1 season, where D-BOX is providing two D-BOX Motion Zones and mini theatres each equipped with 18 haptic seats to recreate the feelings and racing experience as if you were driving a race car. One of the tents will be branded Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-AMG and will also be equipped with five racing simulators. Both tents will be open to fans and enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels behind the North Chicane during the event from July 22 to 24, providing them with a racing experience that is as close to the real thing as you can get. In addition, lucky fans will get a chance to win a haptic platform by submitting their contest entries while visiting us.

Racing simulation is becoming more and more popular and D-BOX is capitalizing on that market opportunity in offering an enhanced immersive simulation racing experience. We are now approaching the realism of car racing both in terms of the realistic representation of established racing circuits such as Le Castellet and in terms of the sensations felt in a race car. This opportunity offered by the Grand Prix de France will allow the general public to really feel the sensations of driving a race car on a real circuit.

“D-BOX is really happy to be part of such a prestigious event. We pride ourselves in being the first haptic system endorsed by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) which is again today recognized by the Grand Prix de France organization,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. “Experiencing the Motion Zone is the perfect way to get a realistic racing experience. Bravo to the Grand Prix de France, this type of entertainment receives a lot of engagement from the public and allows them to get closer to the Formula 1.”

We will be present during the Formula 1 Grand Prix de France on July 22, 23 and 24 at Le Castellet in France. D-BOX and Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-AMG will be showcasing two D-BOX Motion Zones, allowing consumers to recreate the racing experience and make them feel as though they were driving a race car. They are also offering the possibility to sit in one of the five Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-AMG racing simulator platforms.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stéphane Vidal David Montpetit Vice President, Product and Brand Chief Financial Officer 514 826-1903 450 999-3216 [email protected] [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers