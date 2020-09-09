D-BOX Technologies and Jaymar partner to launch a new product line for the home entertainment market

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, and Jaymar, a leading manufacturer of upholstered furniture in Canada, partner up to offer consumers a more affordable seat for their homes by integrating the D-BOX immersive haptic experience.

D-BOX entered the home entertainment market several years ago with high-end products to offer its fans. We have listened to them, put our expertise to good use and we are very pleased to be able to offer a more affordable seat to home entertainment fans.Moreover, this partnership allows Jaymar to seamlessly integrate D-BOX’s high-definition haptics and motion technology for the home consumer market in Canada and the United States in the upcoming months. This new seat will be offered online and through retail partners.“D-BOX pursues its strategy to deliver products for consumers at home,” states Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. “We are very excited to partner with Jaymar, which allows us to market a D-BOX seat which will provide fans of series, movies and video games with enriched experiences and new sensations throughout the body. These contribute to the entire experience of the future, designed for a variety of applications for casual and competitive users. We want the world to feel it all.” adds Mr. Mailhot.“Jaymar has chosen to offer the exceptional D-BOX experience by combining it with the high-quality manufacturing of lounge, relaxation and home theatre furniture in which it has specialized since 1956. This unique offer on the market will create an avatar of happiness in the comfort of many consumers’ homes while allowing us to seduce a new clientele. This is just the beginning of a wide variety of products that we will develop together for home entertainment fans,” declares Daniel Walker, President of Jaymar.ABOUT D-BOXD-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing feedback to the whole body and sparking the imagination through motion. Haptic essentially allows to feel sensations that would be felt if the body was interacting directly with physical objects. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-box.com ABOUT JAYMAR

Jaymar is a leading manufacturer in upholstery furniture since 1956. We offer a wide variety of products and specialize in home theater and commercial theater seating. Our products are design & manufactured with the very best, high quality Canadian solid wood, Italian leather, high density foam and the latest state of the art high technology mechanisms. Jaymar proudly employs 160 people working in the factory located in Terrebonne, Québec.For further information, please contact:



