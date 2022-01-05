D-BOX Technologies and Razer combine their talents to announce the Enki Pro HyperSense concept gaming chair at the Consumer Electronics Show

MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and realistic haptic experiences, is partnering with Razer™ (Razer), the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, to design the first concept Razer gaming chair featuring D-BOX’s high-fidelity haptic technology. The prototype project showcased in Las Vegas creates immersive touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on cues from games and a variety of fully integrated entertainment mediums. This concept product showcases direct haptic feedback from passive and interactive content ranging from games to streaming libraries featuring over 2,000 movies and TV series. The chair can be seen in the Razer booth #15076 in the Central Hall at the Consumer Electronics Show until January 8, 2022.

According to Newzoo, 2021’s global games market will generate revenues of $175.8 billion, on track to Surpass $200 Billion by 2023. By the end of the year, there will be 2.9 billion players worldwide. This market now earns more revenue than the film and music industries combined because of the rising popularity of video games in all corners of the globe and among all age groups. Players are spending more and more time gaming, and regard for its social and entertainment values are growing apace.

“Razer is constantly looking to innovate and to improve the gaming experience. Haptics open up a world of possibilities, be it via chairs, headsets or any other accessory, and we’re still tapping into the full potential of how this evolving technology will enhance the gaming experience,” said Jeevan Aurol, associate director of product marketing at Razer. “Haptics are part of the gaming industry’s future, so working with an experienced industry leader like D-BOX was an obvious choice for us.”

“High-fidelity haptics, a D-BOX technology road-tested for over 20 years, provides the player with complete immersion, increased enjoyment and a unique competitive advantage based on the motion and vibration signals conveyed directly from the game’s telemetry. The D-BOX haptic experience is suitable for players of all calibres and for games of all intensities, and even to watch movies and TV series content available through our catalogue on D-BOX PLUS,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Razer is a global leading actor in the world of video games, and we are very pleased that we can collaborate with a company known worldwide for the quality of its products and for its commitment to the industry.”

The Razer Enki Pro Hypersense combines all-day comfort with D-BOX’s high-fidelity haptics to deliver ultimate true-to-life gaming immersion.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer’s software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Generation Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets. Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

