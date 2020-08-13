D-BOX Technologies and Ubisoft® Sign New Partnership Agreement

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, and Ubisoft® (EURONEXT: UBI), a well-known video game publisher, have signed a new partnership agreement that leverages the use of D-BOX’s motion technology to enable Ubisoft to create enhanced experiences for players.

Furthermore, this agreement allows Ubisoft to seamlessly integrate D-BOX’s high-definition haptics and motion technology into the game development process, which will allow players to immerse themselves more deeply into different worlds.“For more than 10 years, D-BOX has been enriching the motion experience in racing and flight simulation games. This new milestone for D-BOX is the perfect fit between our proven expertise in innovative immersive haptic motion systems and Ubisoft’s reputation for developing leading-edge gaming experiences,” states Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “The possibilities for innovation are endless and we are thrilled to collaborate with Ubisoft and contribute to the gaming experience of the future, designed for a variety of applications for casual and competitive gamers. The video game industry around the world is constantly growing and we are excited to capitalize on this new strategic partnership.”“Following the success of previous collaborations with D-BOX on virtual reality experiences such as Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride and Eagle Flight, we are pleased to continue our relationship with D-BOX through this partnership,” says Chris Early, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Revenue at Ubisoft. “D-BOX’s innovative approach to motion technology will have a positive impact on the gaming experience for our players.”ABOUT D-BOX



D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing feedback to the whole body and sparking the imagination through motion. Haptic essentially allows to feel sensations that would be felt if the body was interacting directly with physical objects. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.ABOUT UBISOFTUbisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: ubisoftgroup.com .© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.For further information, please contact:



D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

David Montpetit

Chief Financial Officer

450 442-3003, ext. 296

dmontpetit@d-box.com Steve Li

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Strategies

450 442 3003, ext. 403

sli@d-box.com



