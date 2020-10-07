D-BOX Technologies Becomes First Haptic System to Obtain Exclusive Endorsement from the FIA

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, and the The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body of motor sport & mobility, are pleased to announce the exclusive endorsement of D-BOX products by the FIA starting today.

Professional drivers in training, high-profile gamers competing in the world of sim racing as well as any other racing-game users can now rely on the first officially FIA endorsed haptic immersive system offered on the market.For several months, FIA engineers and numerous technical experts of the FIA reviewed D-BOX haptic systems and confirmed that it is the best haptic solution available today. This agreement will lead to a range of FIA Official Licensed Products proposed by D-BOX to the FIA Clubs and all its other retail partners around the world.“This partnership is positioning D-BOX on the world chessboard and confirms its leading position and key role in the world’s most important motoring and sporting organizations to create unique opportunity for all in the gaming industry to reach and inspire millions of potential new fans, ” said Yannick Gemme, Vice President, Sales at D-BOX. “We are honored to receive this important endorsement by the FIA. It will generate more visibility and interest for our technology around the world and position D-BOX to capture a significant portion of the growing sim racing market opportunities.” he concluded.“The FIA is pleased to partner with D-BOX, a leading haptic technology provider known for its top quality and commitment to the growing racing simulation market,” said Graham Stoker, FIA Deputy President for Sport & Chairman of the Digital Motor Sport Working Group. “D-BOX haptic technology is changing the way automotive simulation is experienced. Delivering such a rich immersive experience, we can’t wait to see where they take things in the future and are excited to be able to be a part, along with all our global membership.” he added.“D-BOX continues to make progress in line with its plan to get closer to consumers. This new recognition of our expertise is an important milestone in our strategy of creating long-term growth and strengthening the partnership ecosystem,” said Sébastien Maillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. “This exclusive agreement with the FIA demonstrates that D-BOX stands today as the best immersive sim racing experience,” he concluded.About D-BOXD-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing feedback to the whole body and sparking the imagination through motion. Haptic essentially allows to feel sensations that would be felt if the body was interacting directly with physical objects. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.About FIAThe Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading mobility and motor sport organisations. Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organisation. It brings together 243 Member Organisations from 146 countries on five continents. Its Member Clubs represent over 80 million road users and their families. The FIA promotes safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility for all road users around the world.For further information, please contact:D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

