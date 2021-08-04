D2L ACQUIRES BAYFIELD DESIGN ASSETS TO DELIVER WORLD-CLASS DIGITAL CURRICULUM

Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology innovator D2L announced today that it has acquired exclusive course content, development tools, and talent from Bayfield Design, a provider of digital learning courseware. With this acquisition, D2L will offer teachers and students premium digital curriculum resources that work in harmony with D2L Brightspace, an industry-leading learning innovation platform.

More than ever, educators need modern and integrated digital resources that help them deliver personalized learning experiences to their students. D2L’s acquisition of Bayfield Design assets responds to this need with new resources to deliver high-quality curriculum content alongside a high-quality learning platform. This powerful integration raises the bar for learning innovation and will help teachers spend more time reaching every learner, and less time searching for the resources they need.

“At D2L, we put teachers and students at the center of everything we do, because our goal is to transform and humanize the way the world learns through technology,” says Tom Donnelly, Chief Corporate Development Officer at D2L. “Acquiring Bayfield Design talent and resources is an exciting step for our company and our customers. This additional bench strength will give us new capacity to deliver digital courseware so we can help teachers do what they do best – make meaningful one-to-one connections with their students.”

Bayfield Design has a proven track record of delivering curriculum-aligned digital resources crafted to help educators and students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 succeed. By bringing these capabilities on board, D2L will amplify its mission to modernize and personalize learning – both inside and outside the classroom. D2L will be better positioned to deliver exceptional services to educators, learners and parents through the acquisition of:

Curriculum-aligned Ontario Elementary digital resources

Content development expertise

Instructional design and multi-media production

Software tools to deliver digital courseware

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT BAYFIELD DESIGN

Bayfield Design creates meaningful and effective online learning experiences for organizations to deliver to their learners or employees. They have written, designed, and developed over 200 online courses of varying lengths and levels. Their commitment to education is rooted in 20+ years of experience creating courses and working with leading online schools in North America.

