D2L AGAIN SELECTED AS ONE OF CANADA’S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it has once again been named a member of the Platinum Club, an honor bestowed upon companies that have been designated as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for seven or more years in a row. This is D2L’s ninth year being named to the list.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one the country’s most prestigious and high-profile business awards programs. Hundreds of companies undergo a rigorous application process, but only a select few succeed. The award was created by leading Canadian business consultants Deloitte.

In renaming D2L to the Platinum Club, Canada’s Best Managed Companies cited the company’s innovative and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the outset of the crisis, D2L created a cross-functional response team that based its work on four key pillars:

Ensuring employee safety

Maintaining the continuity of business and the supply chain

Helping in the community

Planning for the economic impact of the pandemic

The award also recognizes D2L’s leading role in helping educators make the sudden and unexpected transition to fully online learning and its ongoing commitment to employee engagement, including support for diversity and inclusion, despite the challenges of moving to remote working.

“D2L is a company made up of talented and dedicated people who are expert problem-solvers,” said John Baker, president and CEO of D2L. “We have over 20 years’ experience with using technology to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing world. None of us ever imagined we’d see change on the scale brought on by the pandemic, but when it happened, we had our collective experience to guide us forward. I’m incredibly proud of the people I work with every day and the fact we didn’t waver for a moment from fulfilling our mission — transforming the way the world learns.”

ABOUT D2L’S BRIGHTSPACE

D2L’s Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for organizations that value continuous investment in people to drive their business success.

Brightspace is powering smarter upskilling and reskilling of workforces around the world. It is the one place that supports all aspects of learning with better engagement and productivity through personalized learning. It gives your teams the tools they’re going to love and makes it easy to support exceptional experiences face-to-face or fully online.

Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world — building a rich set of features to improve engagement, retention, and learning outcomes. And it makes it easier to give feedback. It’s worry free, with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for you to reach every learner.

Like many of our clients, D2L uses its award-winning Brightspace learning platform to support the onboarding, compliance training, leadership development, and upskilling of its own employees. This has led to back-to-back No. 1 in North America awards for new hire and onboarding experiences. To learn more, visit D2L for Corporate Learning.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns — helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 900 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than when they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

