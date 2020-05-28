D2L AND INTUITIVE BUSINESS CONCEPTS (IBC) ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Intuitive Business Concepts (IBC), an award-winning software consulting firm based in Annapolis Maryland, will now offer Brightspace as the preferred learning management system for their clients.IBC has over 20 years of experience offering seamless, practical enterprise-level technology solutions that maximize client investment today and position them well for the future. As the COVID-19 crisis drives the move to online learning, IBC has been looking for a learning management system that would provide clients with easy-to-use, innovative, and creative ways to collaborate and learn. After evaluating several options, they chose Brightspace.“As a long-time technology solutions provider, when we see a product that we think is a game-changer, it definitely gets our attention. That’s how we feel about Brightspace,” says Melissa Mack, Managing Partner of Intuitive Business Concepts. “Now more than ever, member-based organizations need a platform like Brightspace to help them engage and learn without having to completely rehaul their current system. We see all the benefits our partnership with D2L will provide our clients, making it a win-win for all.”“When someone joins us as a partner in offering Brightspace to their clients, we work hard to translate that vote of confidence into meaningful impact,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “It’s especially gratifying to work with an organization like IBC, given the two decades of history they have helping clients meet their learning and collaboration goals. We’re excited to help them implement a next generation learning platform for their clients, particularly at a time when the need for a better learning experience, especially online, has never been greater.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics . D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .ABOUT IBCAt IBC, we have a deep understanding of the critical business needs and processes specific to associations, non-profits and unions. We ‘get’ your culture, your goals, and what drives you, too.

Focused exclusively on and dedicated to delivering the most effective Association Management and Learning Management Solutions for our clients, we’re well-versed in identifying and applying integration techniques that will save you time and money. Since 2001, our cutting-edge products, unparalleled responsiveness, and award-winning services have helped organizations like yours increase their operational and financial performance by leveraging best practices and proven solutions.D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com Twitter: @D2L



