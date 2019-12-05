D2L AND THE EMPIRICAL EDUCATOR PROJECT FORM INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP

Kitchener, Waterloo, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that it has made a new, multi-year commitment to the Empirical Educator Project (EEP) to host the EEP community on its learning platform, Brightspace — and to act as a laboratory to promote existing evidence-supported teaching practices while also discovering and testing new ones.EEP, which is a project of e-Literate, is a network of partners dedicated to the transformation of higher education using practices informed by research and data. The EEP community is a space for vendors and institutions to share, collaborate and advocate for evidence-based practice. For example, Carnegie Mellon University, which announced a $100 million contribution of applied educational research software at the last EEP summit, already has researchers engaged in active discussions with D2L about working together as a result of the EEP partnership.“We envisioned these types of close collaborations between educational leaders and Carnegie Mellon when we launched the OpenSimon Toolkit, so I’m thrilled to see D2L expand their work with EEP,” said Norman Bier, Executive Director of the Carnegie Mellon’s Simon Initiative. “D2L leverages technology for student success, rather than trying to deploy EdTech for its own sake, and this opportunity to partner with the D2L user community around learning engineering is a natural and exciting fit.”Together with EEP, D2L will bring the innovations of leaders in research such as Carnegie Mellon to the Brightspace community, while helping EEP expand its network by reaching academic innovators within the Brightspace community.“We are delighted that D2L has joined as our first Foundational Sponsor. While all our sponsors are expected to contribute more than just dollars, D2L has made a particularly deep and strategic commitment to support the work of the academic participants in EEP,” said Michael Feldstein, Chief Accountability Officer at e-Literate and EEP founder. “This new partnership will enable us to invite the Brightspace user community to participate in our work and allow us to test technical innovations. I’m impressed with D2L’s leadership and look forward to sharing the fruits of our collaboration as we move forward together.”D2L was an inaugural sponsor of EEP, which continues to grow as it enters its third year. The company’s new commitment to the project enables its academic partners to use Brightspace to access and contribute to the content, tools and resources. D2L has committed to support the EEP community for at least the next three years, during which time it aspires to grow to an open community of more than 1,000 higher education EdTech professionals from approximately 500 institutions.“The past two years of working with the EEP community has been extremely gratifying for D2L, and we are looking forward to deepening that relationship,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We share a commitment to continual innovation and investment in the future of education — and believe that, along with the EEP community, we can continue to transform the way the world learns.”People interested in learning more about EEP are invited to register early for Fusion 2020.ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.ABOUT THE EMPIRICAL EDUCATOR PROJECTe-Literate’s Empirical Educator Project (EEP) is a network of people and organizations dedicated to the proposition that our institutions of higher education must and can transform themselves from the inside to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. It does this by drawing on the historic academic strength inquiry embedded in a community that provides peer review, by turning that strength to core institutional task of enabling students to learn and thrive, and by evolving academic cultural institutions and processes to support these ends.EEP is unabashedly vendor-inclusive, meaning that vendors whose products or services help students to learn and succeed and who are willing to be good-faith participants in the academic commons of empirical education should be considered empirical educators and treated as such. EEP promotes the propositions that vendors should be rewarded in the marketplace for making genuine contributions to that academic commons and that mindfully empirical educators are better educated consumers of educational technology products.D2L PRESS CONTACTChristine D’Angela, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.comTwitter: @D2L© 2019 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

