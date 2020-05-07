D2L AND URKUND ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L and leading plagiarism checker Urkund today announced that they are teaming up to champion academic integrity.Urkund’s automatic text-recognition system helps detect and identify potential plagiarism in any language. It checks submitted work against a comprehensive content database archived over decades: learner material, scholarly publications from premium publishers, and the internet. A detailed analysis report is generated to instructors and learners supporting academic integrity practices within the classroom.“In our new normal of learning remotely, institutions are more concerned than ever with protecting the integrity and quality of their students’ learning experience,” says Eric Gibbs, President, North America of Urkund. “We’ve seen how effectively D2L is meeting the increased demand for remote learning, and we’re pleased to be joining with them in partnership to meet the needs of the institutions and learners we’re both driven to serve.”Urkund has been an industry leader for twenty years and consistently ranked best in global test of support tools for plagiarism detection by leading researchers. Urkund uses a unique approach to plagiarism detection that goes far beyond direct comparison of text — machine learning reduces false positives while new technology enables matching between a growing list of languages.“We’re committed to supporting academic integrity,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Urkund shares that commitment, and we’re very excited to now make it available to our customers though this important partnership.”From a customer perspective, Sara Carter, Acting Director of Instructional Design and Technology at Delaware Technical Community College, sees added benefits of having an automatic text-recognition system seamlessly integrated into a learning platform. “The integration between Urkund and D2L has been seamless. Our faculty can more easily create and monitor student work, and students can more easily track their progress. We are thankful for this partnership.”ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .ABOUT URKUNDUrkund supports academic institutions, secondary schools, and corporations in their institutional effectiveness and quality initiatives by delivering a fully automated system for checking text originality and preventing plagiarism. The software is fully integrated into all major learning management systems and uses advanced machine learning to deliver test-winning accuracy. With 20 years at the forefront of promoting academic integrity, Urkund now serves over 5,000 institutions in nearly 80 countries worldwide. Urkund is privately owned and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Learn more about Urkund at www.urkund.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

