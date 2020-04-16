D2L Announces 2020 Excellence Award Winners

Kitchener, Waterloo, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L today announced the recipients of the 2020 D2L Excellence Awards, which recognize educators, trainers and leaders in employee engagement that have used D2L’s Brightspace platform to deliver innovative, collaborative, and successful learning experiences.“We recognize leaders in learning because they inspire us, and because we learn from them,” said John Baker, CEO of D2L. “We’re so gratified to work with these organizations as partners in delivering extraordinary learning experiences for their people, and we’re thrilled to shine a light on their success.”2020 D2L EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERSColorado Community College System (CCCOnline) – USA: CCCOnline is a consortium of 13 community colleges that offers students a virtual educational option. Using an innovative team approach, faculty, instructional designers, librarians, and technology experts use Brightspace to produce and deliver high-quality online courses, many with zero textbook costs.Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (Te Kura) – New Zealand: Te Kura Big Picture learning focuses on engaging students in real-world learning that is relevant to them and prepares them to be productive, positive and successful citizens. Students engage in a programme of learning of their own design, supported by their family and learning advisor to achieve their greatest potential. Students are part of a community of learners, and engagement with the wider community to broaden, enhance and deepen learning is a key aspect of Te Kura Big Picture. The online learning with Brightspace takes the best of 21st century pedagogy to provide a highly personalized,engaging and flexible learning environment.Six Nation Polytechnic (SNP) STEAM Academy – Canada: SNP STEAM Academy offers students the opportunity to learn in a culturally supportive environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking and mutual respect. Brightspace has been an integral part of the creation and delivery of the program, which is a blend of classroom and online learning, since it was founded in 2018.Consortium d’apprentissage virtuel de langue française de l’Ontario (CAVLFO) – Canada: CAVLFO serves the 12 French-language school boards in the province of Ontario, offering more than 70 courses covering subjects such as social sciences, mathematics, languages, business and computer science. Brightspace is essential to the preparation and delivery of CAVLFO’s courses to the over 100 French language high schools that offer them.(ISC)² Professional Development Institute – USA: (ISC)² is the world’s largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals with more than 150,000 members. Their membership is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals. (ISC)² uses Brightspace to offer courses free to their membership 24/7 anywhere in the world, helping to alleviate the global cybersecurity workforce shortage and to ensure their members maintain a sharp skillset and continue their professional development. ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L PRESS CONTACTDana Dean, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.comTwitter: @D2L © 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

