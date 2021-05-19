D2L CELEBRATES EDUCATION TRAILBLAZERS MAKING A GLOBAL IMPACT

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, D2L announced the winners of the D2L Innovation Award, which recognizes and celebrates post-secondary educators for their innovative approaches to student-centered teaching and learning. The awards are co-sponsored with The Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (STLHE).

The 2021 winners are:

Obidimma Ezezika , Assistant Professor of Health & Society at the University of Toronto, is driving research to help meet the health needs of people in marginalized communities through evidence-based interventions, such as technology and nutrition, at the local and global level.

Dr. Mohammad Moshirpour, MEng Software Program Director at the University of Calgary, is helping to cultivate the next generation of software engineering leaders, preparing them for global challenges through innovative course design and collaborative learning.

Award winners receive a two-year membership for STLHE and up to $2,200 towards registration and travel costs to attend the 2022 STLHE Annual Conference. They will be recognized as D2L Innovation Award recipients at this year’s STLHE Unconference, which will be hosted virtually from June 7-11, 2021.

“In a time of immense societal and educational change, these inspiring educators serve as motivation for us as fellow colleagues both in our classrooms and our communities,” says Denise Stockley, President of STLHE. “The recipients of the D2L Innovation Award continue to demonstrate unique teaching and innovative pedagogical practices in higher education.”

“These awards reflect our strong belief that education needs to constantly evolve to meet the ever-changing challenges, and we should celebrate educators who lead the way,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “This year’s recipients are shining examples of the profound impact that learning can have on the world – inspiring our future leaders to tackle global challenges and promoting health for people in marginalized communities. We’re proud to honour our winners for making this world a better place through learning that is more accessible, equitable, and engaging for their students.”

