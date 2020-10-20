D2L ENTERS INTO BUYING AGREEMENT WITH NERCOMP

Kitchener, Waterloo, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning leader D2L announced today that it has entered into a buying agreement with NERCOMP (NorthEast Regional Computing Program) to make the Brightspace learning management system more easily available to all of its member schools. Founded in 1956, NERCOMP is a non-profit consortium supporting the work of information technology and library professionals at post-secondary schools in the Northeastern United States.D2L’s Brightspace platform is already in use at many of the schools in the NERCOMP consortium, including the University of Rhode Island, the Maine Community College System, and Wentworth Institute of Technology. For schools currently not using Brightspace, the new buying agreement will help them adopt D2L’s signature learning management system through reduced per-user pricing and transition support.“We talked to members already using Brightspace, and they spoke highly of the platform and the people at D2L,” says Ananda Jones, Assistant Director of Partnerships, Marketing and Project Management at NERCOMP. “We look forward to working with D2L to support their mission of making sure learners reach their full potential with the personalized learning from Brightspace.”“NERCOMP has been a leader in building partnerships to deliver innovation in educational technology since the 1950s, so we’re incredibly excited to be working with them,” said Michael Beattie, Senior Director, Higher Education at D2L. “This agreement will make it easier for more of their members to move to the Brightspace platform, and we know from experience that administration, faculty and learners will all benefit when they do.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure , reliable platform that lets you create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your learners, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.comTwitter: @D2L © 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.



