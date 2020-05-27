D2L HELPS CAMP TWIN LAKES MOVE ONLINE

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it is working with Georgia-based Camp Twin Lakes to move their programs online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Camp Twin Lakes was founded in 1992 and is dedicated to providing a unique camp experience for children with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges. It offers programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles while creating shared experiences with other children who face similar challenges.As the camp’s organizers say, their campers may spend most of the year adapting to the world around them, but for one week Camp adapts to them. In that spirit, Camp Twin Lakes’ leadership decided to move their Summer 2020 programming online out of an abundance of caution for the safety of campers, staff and volunteers during the pandemic. To help develop and deliver their online program, called Camp Twin Lakes: Connect, Camp Twin Lakes chose D2L and the Brightspace learning platform.“Our mission has always been to provide exceptional, accessible programming to our campers. Thanks to D2L, we are able to continue to fulfill our mission this summer in an innovative way,” says Josh Sweat, Chief Program Officer with Camp Twin Lakes. “Through this partnership, we are adapting to meet the needs of our campers now and year-round. We are excited about the new touchpoints, resources and activities we will be able to provide new and existing populations through Camp Twin Lakes: Connect.”According to Camp Twin Lakes, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:Accessibility: Camp Twin Lakes took particular note of D2L’s commitment to accessibility, which is top priority for them as they work to meet unique needs of a diverse group of people.Ease of Use: Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, especially for children. COPPA-Compliance: Brightspace supports COPPA-compliance to enable Camp Twin Lakes to meet its regulatory requirements to ensure the safety of their campers.“What we heard from the people at Camp Twin Lakes is that Camp is more than a physical place, it’s about building connections between campers, camp staff and volunteers. We were incredibly grateful to have the chance to work with them and help move that experience online,” says Max Staines, Vice President, Enterprise Sales at D2L. “It’s the best option in a challenging time, and if we’ve learned one thing from the people we’ve met at Camp Twin Lake — they know how to take challenges and turn them into triumphs. That’s their slogan, and with good reason.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure, worry-free platform that allows you to create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research, #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine and Aragon Research also included D2L in its Hot Vendors In Learning list . Brightspace was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

