D2L HELPS MOVE THIS WORLD

Kitchener, Waterloo, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Move This World (MTW) — a leader in providing a social emotional learning curriculum for Pre-K through high school students — has chosen D2L’s Brightspace as their learning platform.MTW’s online Social and Emotional Learning curriculum creates a culture of understanding, acceptance and empathy for the emotional state of each student and educator in their classrooms. MTW’s mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of Pre-K through grade 12 students and educators in order to create healthy environments where effective teaching and learning can occur. Through short, evidence-based videos, MTW has created a consistent practice of identifying, expressing and managing emotions for more than half a million students over the past 12 years. “When we began working with more classrooms, it became evident that we needed a platform that could grow with our expanded video and content offerings while providing an engaging and easy-to-use experience,” said MTW Vice President of Partnerships Kathy Krupa. “In D2L, we’ve found a platform that not only enables us technologically but also is a partner that supports our mission.”MTW’s curriculum relies heavily on video for its content. In selecting Brightspace, they found a platform that easily supports video content in a user- and mobile-friendly way. User experience was also important to them because MTW places a high priority on giving educators the best experience possible while engaging in their content and ensuring a light-lift, high-impact implementation in classrooms. D2L’s Brightspace has analytic capabilities that give MTW the insight to support schools and to help content creators produce the most impactful curriculum possible for teachers and students. And finally, because MTW’s curriculum was carefully developed to align with the five core social emotional competencies as defined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning, it was important to them that D2L was able to support teachers in easily navigating content by standard. “We are thrilled to play a part in the vital and innovative work that MTW is doing — and to support social and emotional learning in fun and interactive ways,” said Puneet Arora, Chief Revenue Officer at D2L. “By using technology in such a creative and purposeful way, MTW is transforming lives and schools all over the world — and that’s very exciting to be part of.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rest. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .ABOUT MOVE THIS WORLD

Move This World is a social emotional learning program that fosters skills and strategies for school communities to cultivate safe and positive school climates, develop healthy relationships with peers and staff, and create a nurturing learning environment for all. Move This World provides the largest digital library of PreK-12 social emotional learning videos and resources in order to support schools and districts in providing all students with a consistent, foundational support. By developing core SEL skills with Move This World, our children and teenagers will grow into confident adults who feel ready to navigate the complex and rapidly changing realities of our world together. For more information, please visit www.movethisworld.com .D2L PRESS CONTACT

